EDENA Capital Partners Secures $100 Million Investment from GEM to Scale Government-Approved Digital Securities Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

New capital supports Indonesia and Egypt STO exchange launches focused on carbon credits and real estate

Funding accelerates $250M+ asset pipeline and 70-country expansion via BEK Group partnership

Investment aims to unlock $10B in tokenized assets and support IPO preparation by 2027





SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDENA Capital Partners has secured an investment of up to $100 million via an EDENA utility token purchase agreement from GEM Token Fund ISA Ltd . ("GEM" or the "Fund"). GEM's sponsor and majority GP shareholder is GEM Group, a $3.4 billion alternative investment group based in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas - with a 30-year track record of 570 transactions across 70 countries.

The funding will accelerate EDENA's rollout of government-approved Security Token Offering (STO) exchanges in Indonesia and Egypt, designed to transform real estate, carbon credits, corporate equity, bonds, and commodities into regulated digital securities starting at $10.

GEM's investment is structured to support EDENA's multi-year roadmap. The funding will accelerate the rollout of government-approved STO exchanges in Indonesia and Egypt, with planned investments in carbon credit project acquisition, the development of a real estate pipeline through the BEK Group partnership, platform liquidity, and technology infrastructure delivered through partners such as UI Networks and Group KS. These initiatives form the foundation for EDENA's expansion across ASEAN, MENA, and Africa and support the launch of fully regulated digital securities markets in both jurisdictions.

The investment comes as global real-world asset tokenization is projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030. EDENA positions Indonesia as its ASEAN hub, leveraging its approvals to build a regulated STO market in Southeast Asia. Through its joint venture with BEK Group, led by former Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab, EDENA is also building Egypt into its MENA and Africa hub.

"GEM's commitment is a strong validation of our thesis that digital securities infrastructure, when built directly with governments and local exchanges, provide compliant access to emerging market assets," said Wook Lee, CEO and Founder of EDENA Capital Partners. "With this investment, we are moving from vision to implementation. Indonesia and Egypt will launch as fully regulated STO exchanges, with real assets in the pipeline. Our goal is to make institutional-grade investments in climate, infrastructure, and real estate accessible to ordinary investors, while giving global capital a compliant way to enter high-growth markets."

EDENA plans to use the new capital to deliver several milestones between 2026 and 2030. The company expects to launch its Indonesia STO exchange and generate first revenues in Q1 2026, followed by the Egypt exchange launching later in 2026. The target is 20 to 30 STOs across both markets in 2026, and to begin IPO preparation in 2027. By 2030, EDENA aims to be active in more than 30 countries with over $10 billion in tokenized assets.

A portion of the investment will be used to acquire and warehouse core assets, including Indonesian carbon credits, Egyptian real estate, corporate equity, bonds, and commodities. These assets will seed liquidity for the exchanges at launch, giving both institutional and retail investors access to high-quality, government-aligned offerings on day one.

The investment also builds on EDENA's regulatory track record. The EDENA token has been officially approved by the Indonesian government for listing on domestic exchanges. EDENA is an OJK sandbox applicant in Indonesia, a partner of the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), and operates a cross-border digital securities joint venture in Egypt. The company's core strategy is to co-develop infrastructure with public authorities, operating only within approved securities frameworks.

EDENA's token is an ERC-20 asset on Ethereum that serves as the required payment method for STO investments, with trading fee discounts of up to 50 percent, staking rewards, and governance participation. The token is currently listed on eight exchanges globally, including Indodax in Indonesia, MEXC, BingX, Pionex US, Mercado Bitcoin in Brazil, Coinstore, Mobee, and Pionex. EDENA expects the platform to channel increasing volumes of capital into climate and infrastructure projects over the next five to ten years, including Indonesian energy transition and carbon projects.

About EDENA Capital Partners

EDENA Capital Partners is pioneering government-approved digital securities infrastructure across emerging markets. The company builds and operates regulated Security Token Offering (STO) exchanges that transform traditionally illiquid real-world assets - real estate, corporate equity, carbon credits, bonds, and commodities - into accessible digital securities starting from $10.

Headquartered in Singapore, EDENA operates in Indonesia as its ASEAN hub and Egypt as its MENA/Africa hub through a strategic partnership with BEK Group, led by former Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab. This network covers 2.6 billion people across 70 countries with a $250M+ asset pipeline.

The EDENA token, officially approved by the Indonesian government, serves as the primary payment method for all STO investments on the platform.

For more information, visit http://edenacapital.com/

About GEM Token Fund ISA Ltd. (GEM)

GEM Token Fund ISA Ltd. ("GEM"), an incorporated segregated account of The Laureates ISAC II Ltd., is a Bermuda-domiciled investment fund and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Professional Closed Fund under the Investment Funds Act 2006. GEM provides liquidity financing to blockchain and Web3 issuers of digital assets, leveraging a global network of top-tier service providers including AI Global Strategies ISA, KPMG Audit Limited, Walkers (Bermuda) Limited, and Apex Group. GEM is sponsored by GEM Group, which provides deep expertise in emerging markets, structured finance, and venture growth to its clients and partners.