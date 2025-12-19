ProVen VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ProVen VCT plc 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 December 2025

ProVen VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 19 December 2025, certain directors purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Barbour-Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen VCT plc

b)

LEI

21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00B8GH9P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.638823,482

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.6388		 

23,482		 

£15,000

e)

Date of the transaction

19 December 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


