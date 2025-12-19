Credoya Introduces Media Consolidation Intelligence Service Focused on Streaming and Digital Entertainment

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credoya, a global advisory firm specializing in trading, technology, and digital platforms, today announced the introduction of its Media Consolidation Intelligence Service, a new research and analysis initiative examining structural shifts, scale dynamics, and consolidation trends within the global streaming and digital entertainment sector.

The service has been developed to provide structured analysis of how streaming platforms are evolving as content ownership, production integration, and global distribution capabilities become increasingly central to long-term competitiveness.

Examining Structural Change in Streaming

The Media Consolidation Intelligence Service focuses on the accelerating movement toward scale within the streaming ecosystem, including the growing importance of vertically integrated operations and direct control over intellectual property.

“Consolidation and scale are becoming defining characteristics of the streaming era,” said Alexandre Beauregard, Analyst at Credoya. “This initiative reflects the need for clearer, independent analysis of how these structural changes may influence platform strategy and market behavior over time.”

Content Ownership and Global Distribution Dynamics

Credoya’s research examines the relationship between content development, production infrastructure, and international distribution strategies. The service evaluates how these factors may affect development timelines, release models, and the balance between regional and global content strategies.

By combining industry data with Credoya’s analytical frameworks, the initiative aims to provide context around how traditional media operations and digital platforms are increasingly converging.

Regulatory and Operational Perspectives

The Media Consolidation Intelligence Service also considers regulatory, organizational, and operational dimensions associated with large-scale expansion in the media and entertainment sector, including competition considerations and integration challenges.

“Scale alone does not determine outcomes,” Beauregard added. “How organizations manage complexity, governance, and creative ecosystems plays a significant role in shaping long-term industry impact.”

About Credoya

Credoya is a global advisory and insights firm providing research and analysis across media, technology, finance, and digital transformation. The firm offers independent commentary on trends influencing the global economy and digital markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.credoya.com

Media Contact:

Gabriel Martin

PR@ credoya.com

