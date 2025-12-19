SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2025 at 12:00 pm
SATO Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Balder Finska Otas AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Erik Selin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: SATO Oyj
LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 134910/6/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-12-18
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009011688
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 230414 Unit price: 20.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 230414 Volume weighted average price: 20.57 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Leena Rentola, VP, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 592 1665, firstname.lastname@sato.fi
www.sato.fi/en
SATO Corporation
SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.
SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.
SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en