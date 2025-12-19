JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ Financial Calendar in 2026

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2026 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:
|Date
|Event
|23th March 2026
|for the year 2025
|21th May 2026
|for the first 3 month period of 2026
|20th August 2026
|for the first 6 month period of 2026
|19th November 2026
|for the 9 month period of 2026
Valda Mālniece
Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department
E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv