JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ Financial Calendar in 2026

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2026 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

Event 23th March 2026 for the year 2025 21th May 2026 for the first 3 month period of 2026 20th August 2026 for the first 6 month period of 2026 19th November 2026 for the 9 month period of 2026





Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv