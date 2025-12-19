JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ Financial Calendar in 2026

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2026 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date
 		Event
23th March 2026for the year 2025
21th May 2026for the first 3 month period of 2026
20th August 2026for the first 6 month period of 2026
19th November 2026for the 9 month period of 2026


Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv


