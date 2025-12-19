A Multifaceted Ice-and-Snow Carnival Ignites Winter Passion in Benxi, Liaoning Province

BENXI, China, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by the Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television, the "Hot Springs amidst Winter Winds and Snow, Warmth in Benxi" 2025 - 2026 Winter Season Series events will officially launch on December 25. Featuring innovative integrated products such as "Ice & Snow + Hot Springs," "Ice & Snow + Folk Culture," and "Ice & Snow + Cuisine," these events will highlight the city's distinctive winter tourism appeal.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Benxi's winter landscapes are a limited-edition romance bestowed by nature. Majestic ice waterfalls hang among the forests of Guanmen Mountain, red lanterns glow against snow-covered Manchu villages, and the kilometer-long snow ring at Dabinggou Forest Park intertwines with frozen, galaxy-like ice cascades. Each scene captures both the tranquility and grandeur of northern China in winter. The signature "fire and ice" wellness experience stands as Benxi's unique tourism allure in winter. After an exhilarating day on the ski slopes, visitors can unwind in the outdoor hot spring pools at the Huaximu Hot Springs Resort, the garden-style springs at the Kangxi Hot Springs Resort, or the forest hot springs at the Fengxianggu Hot Springs Resort. Immersed in steaming mineral waters while snow gently falls overhead, this unforgettable contrast leaves visitors - especially those from southern China - longing to return. Renowned as a "Manchu Culinary Landmark City," Benxi also delights visitors with irresistible winter flavors. Rich and aromatic Xiaoshi lamb soup, crispy-on-the-outside charcoal-grilled rainbow trout, and steaming Manchu hot pot offer warmth and comfort in every bite, delivering the authentic taste of local flavors.

This winter, Benxi is emerging as a top cold-season tourist destination, thanks to its abundant ice-and-snow resources, high-quality tourism services, and vibrant folk culture. From dynamic ski resorts to serene icefalls, from hot spring experience to culinary indulgence, and from intangible cultural heritage performances to family-friendly activities, Benxi warmly invites visitors from all corners to embark on an unforgettable journey of ice-and-snow delights.

Source: Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, and Television