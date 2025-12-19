NordFX Launches Year-End Countdown Challenge for Its Online Community

GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the year draws to a close, NordFX has introduced a festive social media initiative designed to engage its global trading community through light, interactive daily activities. The NordFX Year-End Countdown Challenge runs from December 16 to December 31 and combines simple daily tasks with a year-end prize draw.

The challenge spans 15 days, with one task published each day across NordFX official social media channels. Tasks are intentionally straightforward and accessible, allowing participants to take part with minimal time commitment. Each completed daily task counts as a valid entry into the final draw, giving consistent participants a higher chance of winning.

Participation is open to anyone who follows the official NordFX social pages and leaves a comment under each daily challenge post. The initiative is designed to encourage regular interaction while keeping the format inclusive and easy to follow.

At the end of the challenge period, winners will be selected randomly from all valid entries. The prize pool includes one cash prize of $200 and three prizes of $100 each. To receive a prize, winners must have an active real trading account with NordFX or open one after being selected. Winner announcements will be published on the same social media pages where the challenge takes place.

According to NordFX, the Year-End Countdown Challenge is intended as a relaxed way for the community to stay engaged during the holiday season, without complex rules or demanding requirements. By focusing on simple daily interaction, the campaign aims to make participation enjoyable rather than competitive.

Updates and daily challenge posts can be followed via NordFX official Telegram channel:

https://t.me/NordFX_ENG/3094 and other company social media channels.

The Year-End Countdown Challenge concludes on December 31, with winners announced shortly after the final day.

NordFX is an international multi-asset broker providing online trading services to clients worldwide since 2008. The company offers access to global financial markets through widely used trading platforms and focuses on transparent trading conditions and client-oriented services.

