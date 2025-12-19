Parsons Awarded $100 Million Contract to Expand Defense Industrial Base Munitions Capacity

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a task order exceeding $100 million by Nammo to provide design and program and construction management (PM/CM) for a new rocket motor manufacturing facility in Perry, Florida. This project directly supports the Department of War’s (DOW’s) Acquisition Transformation Strategy by expanding the United States’ munitions production capacity, strengthening supply chain resilience, and accelerating delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter. The contract comprises a two-year construction period and represents new work for the company.

“Parsons is committed to fueling the arsenal of freedom and rapidly tackling the strategic challenges facing our nation,” said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “As the Department of War revitalizes the Defense Industrial Base, we are proud to leverage our technical design, engineering, and PM/CM expertise to accelerate production and strengthen supply chain resilience. By delivering increased capacity at the speed of combat, we ensure the warfighter has what they need when they need it.”

Parsons was ranked as the world’s top program management and a leading construction management firm by Engineering News-Record in 2025. Earlier this year, Nammo, an international aerospace and defense company, selected Parsons to help advance construction of the rocket motor facility in Perry, Florida. Together with industry partners, the two companies broke ground on the project in October, marking a critical step toward expanding the U.S. munitions industrial base. Nammo’s Perry site serves as a center of excellence for munitions and pyrotechnic products, from which the company provides energetic systems to the DOW. Parsons brings decades of experience managing complex military construction projects, including ammunition plants, arsenals, and depots.

To learn more about Parsons’ industrial base modernization solutions, visit Parsons.com/industrial-base-modernization/.

About Nammo

Nammo is an international aerospace and defense company headquartered in Raufoss, Norway. With more than 4000 employees, 27 production sites and a presence in 12 allied countries, Nammo is one of the world’s leading providers of specialty ammunition, shoulder-fired systems and rocket motors.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

