Amesite Accelerates Growth With Launch of AI-Native NurseMagic™ EMR

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) today announced the launch of the NurseMagic™ EMR, marking a significant expansion of the Company’s platform following a year of strong sequential revenue growth and enterprise traction. The AI-native, modular EMR extends NurseMagic™ from a point-of-care solution into core post-acute care infrastructure, supporting both coexistence with legacy systems and full system replacement. Amesite expects to begin onboarding EMR customers in January 2026.

Amesite’s revenue growth has occurred in clear step changes aligned with the rollout of progressively higher-value product tiers, progressing from Individual to Teams, Teams+, and Enterprise offerings. Following the May 2025 launch of Teams+, the Company reported a 2.4x increase in quarterly revenue. With the July 2025 introduction of its Enterprise tier, priced on patient census rather than individual users, revenues increased 82% in the fourth quarter. Continued expansion of Enterprise capabilities and industry outreach drove an additional 69% quarter-over-quarter revenue increase in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

McKinsey estimates that generative AI could create $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in annual economic value, primarily when AI is embedded into core operating systems rather than used as standalone tools.1 In under 18 months since its June 2024 public launch, NurseMagic™ has progressed from an AI assistant for individual clinicians to an enterprise platform with census-based pricing and now an AI-native EMR.

The U.S. post-acute care market is one of healthcare’s largest and fastest-growing segments, valued at more than $470 billion in 2024 and projected to exceed $850 billion in the coming years. Growth is driven by an aging population, rising chronic disease burden, and sustained payer and policy shifts toward lower-cost, home-based care models.2 Technology-enabled post-acute care has demonstrated meaningful cost savings and clinical outcomes.3 NurseMagic™ currently serves post-acute providers across home health, hospice, skilled nursing, senior living, and home care.

“What makes this launch particularly powerful from a sales perspective is the flexibility it gives our customers, and how it strengthens our position in the market,” said Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite. “We can work alongside existing EMRs, delivering immediate operational and financial impact without disruption, or we can replace them entirely with a full AI‑native EMR built for how post‑acute care operates today. That optionality changes the dynamic in every conversation. Buyers don’t have to choose between incremental improvement and wholesale change. In competitive situations, that’s a very strong position to sell from, and one that legacy systems simply can’t match.”

“Since January 2025, website visits have increased by nearly 1,400%, reflecting growing awareness of deployable AI solutions in post-acute care,” said Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations at Amesite. “As we expanded NurseMagic™’s capabilities and enterprise offerings, that interest translated into higher engagement across our digital channels, supporting continued momentum leading into the launch of the NurseMagic™ EMR.”

“Reaching this stage reflects the disciplined way we have built NurseMagic™,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO and Founder of Amesite. “With an AI-native EMR, demonstrated enterprise adoption, and a pricing model aligned with patient volumes, we are extending our platform into the core systems that post-acute care organizations depend on. The launch of the NurseMagic™ EMR marks an important step in our strategy to deliver durable, infrastructure-level solutions anchored in customer requirements.”

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven software company focused on delivering technology platform solutions. Its flagship product, NurseMagic™, is designed to streamline clinical documentation, support point-of-care decision-making, and deliver actionable operational insight, and has expanded from an assistant for individual clinicians into an enterprise platform that includes an electronic medical record (EMR) offering. NurseMagic™ is used by used by over 100 professions across all 50 states and over 20 countries. Built on proprietary AI and designed to meet applicable regulatory and security requirements, the platform serves B2B and B2C users with capabilities that include workflow integration and multilingual support.

