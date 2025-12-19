ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that on 19 December 2025 it allotted 19,195,552 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of its offer for subscription (“Offer Shares”) in relation to the 2025/26 tax year, pursuant to the joint prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by the Company, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (together the “Albion VCTs”) on 23 October 2025 in relation to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 (the “Offers”).

Pursuant to the Prospectus, the Company offered an early bird discount of 1% on issue costs to existing shareholders and 0.5% on issue costs to new subscribers. These early bird discounts were available to investors who subscribed for Offer Shares for the first £10m across the three Albion VCTs participating in the Offers. The cost of these discounts is being borne by the Manager of the Albion VCTs, Albion Capital Group LLP. The issue pricing of the Offer Shares has been structured to avoid any capital dilution to existing shareholders who do not participate in the Offers.

The Company has received valid applications for 3,570,012 Offer Shares which were allotted at an issue price of 70.41 pence per share from existing shareholders and for 670,420 Offer Shares which were allotted at an issue price of 70.77 pence per share for new subscribers, all of which qualified for the early bird discount. A further 14,955,120 Offer Shares were allotted at an issue price of 71.14 pence per share (which did not qualify for the early bird discount). The total net proceeds receivable by the Company for these allotments is approximately £13.2 million.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for 19,195,552 Offer Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for those Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The Offer Shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

It is expected that admission to the Official List will become effective and that dealings in the Offer Shares will commence on or around 22 December 2025.

As at 19 December 2025, the total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £44 million. The Offers are expected to close no later than 5.30 p.m. on 2 April 2026 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company makes the following notifications in connection with the issued share capital of the Company:

The Company's capital as at 19 December 2025 consists of 427,887,766 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (of which the Company holds 32,370,947 ordinary shares in treasury).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 395,516,819, which may be used by shareholders and other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

For further information, please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

020 7601 1850

19 December 2025