Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 4.13 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.71% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period of 2025–2032. Market growth is driven by rising demand for rapid, accurate detection of infectious diseases and increased adoption of multiplex molecular diagnostic technologies across clinical settings.

The U.S. syndromic multiplex diagnostics market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.50%. Strong healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness of early diagnosis, and continued innovation in diagnostic platforms are supporting sustained market expansion in the region.





Increasing demand for rapid syndromic testing solutions in hospitals, clinical laboratories, and public health settings is significantly contributing to market growth. The rising prevalence of respiratory, gastrointestinal, bloodstream, and central nervous system infections has accelerated the adoption of multiplex diagnostic panels that enable simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens from a single sample. These solutions reduce time-to-diagnosis, support antimicrobial stewardship, and improve patient outcomes.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service

Due to the repeated usage of assay kits, cartridges, and the requirement of various consumables in high-throughput diagnostic workflows, the Reagents & Consumables segment held the dominating share of the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market in 2024, with 48.26%. The software & services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, as there is an increasing adoption of cloud-based diagnostic platforms integrated with AI-powered analytics.

By Syndrome/Disease Type

The respiratory infections segment dominated the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market share in 2024 with 34.12%, maintaining its lucrative position during the forecast period, owing to the high global burden of respiratory diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumonia. During the forecast period, the gastrointestinal infections segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases globally, traveler's diarrhea, and hospital-acquired infections in both developed and developing regions.

By Technology

Due to its common practice in clinical settings and associated high sensitivity and short turnaround time for cost-effectiveness, the PCR-based segment of the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market accounted for the largest share by technology in 2024. During the forecast period, the NGS segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing as it offers the deepest view of pathogen detection capability, including detection of rare, novel, or co-infecting agents, compared to the other methods.

By End-User

Due to the high throughput capabilities, specialized equipment, and skilled personnel available to support complex and large-scale testing workflows, the diagnostic laboratories segment was the leading end user in the syndromic multiplex diagnostics market in 2024. The hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast years, due to the high adoption rate of point-of-care testing, and the growing need for rapid diagnostics in these acute care settings.

Regional Insights:

The syndromic multiplex diagnostics market, dominated by North America, with a 40.6% in 2024 characterized by developed healthcare structures, quick adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and the dominance of key market players.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, with 5.77% CAGR on account of booming healthcare expenditure, increasing diagnostic capacities, and rising incidents of infectious diseases.

Recent Developments:

January 2024 – QIAGEN launched two new syndromic testing panels for its QIAstat-Dx systems in India, the Gastrointestinal Panel 2 and the Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel. They add to the previously approved Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which had been approved for emergency use in 2020. The new panels have gained regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), enabling healthcare professionals in India to conduct quicker, simpler, and more precise diagnostics.

launched two new syndromic testing panels for its QIAstat-Dx systems in India, the Gastrointestinal Panel 2 and the Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel. They add to the previously approved Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel, which had been approved for emergency use in 2020. The new panels have gained regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), enabling healthcare professionals in India to conduct quicker, simpler, and more precise diagnostics. April 2024 – Roche Group member GenMark launched the ePlex system under a new name as the cobas ePlex system. This global introduction under the highly recognized cobas brand is a testament to Roche's continued investment in platform-wide enhancements, including raw material procurement, manufacturing, and quality control improvements.

