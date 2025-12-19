Nasdaq Halts Magnitude International Ltd

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading is halted in Magnitude International Ltd (Nasdaq: MAGH) for additional information requested from the company. Previously, the Securities and Exchange Commission effected a trading suspension in MAGH from 04:00:00 on December 5, 2025 to 23:59:00 on December 18, 2025. The last sale price of the company’s shares was $6.76.

More information about the SEC’s order can be found at https://www.sec.gov/files/litigation/suspensions/2025/34-104317.pdf.

Trading will remain halted until Magnitude International Ltd has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

