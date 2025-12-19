Siskinds LLP and Berger Montague (Canada) PC announce: NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT - DID YOU ACQUIRE SHARES OF JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. BETWEEN MAY 16, 2018 AND AUGUST 14, 2019 (INCLUSIVE)?

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved class action settlements, one for C$1.5 million and another for US$25 million, to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or may be domiciled, who:

Acquired any Just Energy Securities during the Class Period and retained some or all of them at the close of trading on July 22, 2019, or August 14, 2019, other than Excluded Persons.

In the above definition:

“Class Period” means the period from May 16, 2018 to August 14, 2019, inclusive.

“Excluded Persons” means (i) the Defendants; (ii) Just Energy’s and Ernst & Young LLP’s past and present subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, senior employees, partners, legal representatives, heirs, predecessors, successors and assigns; (iii) any member of the Individual Defendants’ immediate families; and (iv) any entity in which the Individual Defendants have a controlling interest.

“Securities” means: (i) common shares, previously listed for trading on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “JE”; and (ii) 8.50% Series A preferred shares, previously listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol “JE.PR.U” and on the NYSE under the symbol “JE.PR.A”.

(the “Class”)

The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendant.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the Settlement, Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at www.JustEnergySettlement.com by June 17, 2026.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at www.JustEnergySettlement.com

Call toll-free 1-888-808-8041 (North America)

Call 1-888-808-8041 (Outside North America)

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.