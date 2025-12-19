Amaero Receives US$3.0 Million Refractory Powder Order from Titomic

MCDONALD, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to advise that it has received a Purchase Order from Titomic Limited (“Titomic”) in the amount of US$3.0 million for refractory alloy powders.

The order has been received under the previously announced 5-year exclusive supplier and development agreement between Amaero and Titomic for refractory and titanium spherical powders1. Powder shipments are expected across Q3 and Q4 FY2026, supporting a Titomic development program with leading defense prime contractor. In conjunction with the exclusive agreement, Amaero will contribute US$1.5 million toward development expenses for the program.

As stated in an earlier announcement of the Titomic agreement:

“The development collaboration will combine Amaero’s pioneering experience in atomization of refractory and titanium alloy powders, its industry-leading atomization technology and its large scale, highly responsive production capability with Titomic’s pioneering experience in cold spray applications and its patented cold spray technology. With a collaborative and responsive advance material partner, Titomic is well positioned to pursue production opportunities that include titanium pressure vessels, domes and thermal protection systems.

To achieve national security and manufacturing objectives, it is imperative that we build robust and complementary capabilities while accelerating adoption and qualification.”

The exclusive supply and development agreement positions Amaero to provide a resilient and scalable domestic supply of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders, addressing material continuity challenges in mission-critical defense, aerospace and advance manufacturing markets. This order reflects Amaero’s strategy of making disciplined investments in high-barrier, strategically important materials, while partnering with companies that hold complementary and differentiated market positions.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Amaero has been very intentional and highly strategic with its partnerships. In each case, Amaero has selected partners that have an important and differentiated market position that’s complementary to Amaero’s core competency and competitive edge. Importantly, the collaborations are intended to accelerate adoption of advanced manufacturing to address national security and sovereign manufacturing challenges.

The 5-year exclusive supplier and development agreement with Titomic and this specific commercial opportunity is case in point. This is an important development program that addresses both a foundational technical challenge and legacy manufacturing and supply chain impediments. It’s a promising and significant production opportunity.”

This secured opportunity validates Titomic CEO and Managing Director Jim Simpson’s prior statement that, “for Titomic and cold spray technology to reach their full potential, access to a readily available, resilient and scalable supply of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders is imperative. As defense prime contractors have required spherical powders for development programs, this exclusive collaboration with Amaero ensures that the powders we use for first article demonstrations will be the same powders qualified for production, giving our customers confidence in supply chain continuity and performance.1”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.