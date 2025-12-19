Nework Celebrates the Christmas Season with Holiday Savings on the MoveMate AI Portable TV

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Christmas approaches, families across the U.S. are preparing for a season filled with togetherness, warmth, and shared moments. For many, holiday gift-giving is less about novelty and more about choosing something thoughtful—something that fits naturally into everyday life and continues to bring joy long after the holidays are over.

This Christmas, Nework is highlighting the MoveMate AI Portable TV as its featured holiday gift, alongside limited-time savings of up to $500 across select products. Designed for flexibility, comfort, and shared experiences, MoveMate has quickly become a favorite for households looking for an intuitive screen that adapts to modern living.





“Since its launch, we’ve seen strong enthusiasm for MoveMate from families who appreciate how easily it fits into their daily routines,” said the CEO of Nework. “It’s not just about watching content—it’s about creating moments together, whether that’s movie nights, video calls with loved ones, or simply enjoying entertainment wherever it feels right.”

A Thoughtful Gift That Feels Personal

Finding the right Christmas gift can be challenging, especially when choosing something for the whole household. The MoveMate AI Portable TV offers a confident, no-regret choice—one that balances thoughtful design with everyday usefulness.

With its cordless, mobile form factor, MoveMate AI Portable TV moves effortlessly from room to room, allowing families to shape their space around the moment. It’s a gift that reflects care and taste, offering flexibility without complexity.

Enhancing the Holiday Atmosphere

During the holidays, screens often become gathering points—bringing people together to watch, listen, connect, and share. MoveMate AI Portable TV supports these moments naturally, whether it’s rolling the screen closer for a family movie night, following a holiday recipe together, or staying connected with friends and relatives who couldn’t be there in person.

Its quiet mobility and adjustable design make it easy to create a warm, comfortable viewing experience without disrupting the flow of the home.





A Gift That Lasts Beyond Christmas Morning

The most meaningful gifts are the ones that continue to be part of everyday life. MoveMate AI Portable TV is designed to do just that—becoming a familiar companion well beyond the holiday season.

From casual entertainment to everyday communication, it’s a screen that grows with the household, supporting shared moments not just this Christmas, but for many to come.

MoveMate AI Portable TV – Key Highlights

Available this Christmas for $639.99, the MoveMate AI Portable TV is a gift-ready option that blends design, mobility, and performance.

Key features include:

27” Full HD anti-glare touchscreen

Up to 16 hours of wireless use

Quiet rolling mobility for easy movement

Adjustable height, tilt, rotation, and swivel

Android 14 with access to Google Play

Built-in camera, speakers, and microphones



Also Available This Christmas: NewBoard E Series Smart Board

For those seeking a larger, long-term display for shared activities, Nework is also offering holiday savings of up to $500 on the NewBoard E Series Smart Board, depending on configuration. Designed for interactive use, it supports creativity, communication, and collaborative moments in home and group settings.

A Season for Sharing—And for Yourself

Christmas is a time for giving, but it’s also a moment to slow down and enjoy the comforts of home. MoveMate AI Portable TV offers the kind of everyday enjoyment that feels just as rewarding as a personal treat—bringing flexibility, ease, and entertainment into daily life long after the decorations are packed away.

Limited-Time Christmas Deals

Nework’s Christmas promotions are available for a limited time throughout the holiday season. With savings of up to $500, shoppers are encouraged to explore early for the best availability and timely delivery before Christmas morning.

Holiday offers are available through the official Nework website and the Nework Amazon Storefront. This Christmas, choose a gift that feels thoughtful, versatile, and lasting.



About Nework: Nework is a leading provider of audiovisual presentation and collaborative products. Headquartered in California.

Media Contact:

Contact Person:Carrie Chan

Email: carrie@nework.us

