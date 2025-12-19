The Lovesac Company Publishes 2025 ESG Report

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) ("Lovesac" or the "Company"), the Designed for Life home and technology brand, has released its ESG & Impact Report for the 2025 fiscal year ended February 2, 2025. This report highlights the company's continued focus on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance (“ESG”).

Shawn Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our 2025 ESG report reflects the maturation of our sustainability journey and our deepening accountability to creating lasting impact. This year has been marked by transformative achievements that demonstrate how our Designed for Life (DFL) Philosophy extends beyond our products to how we operate as a responsible corporate citizen. From partnering with our US Sac factory in its planned transition to 100% landfill diversion and zero emissions production to expanding our Circular Operations platform, we are reimagining what responsibility looks like in home furnishings. Our expanded Associate Resource Groups and comprehensive training initiatives continue to strengthen our Love Matters culture, while our commitment to repurposing 1 billion plastic bottles and achieving 100% Certified Sustainable Wood sourcing reinforces our dedication to environmental stewardship. We remain focused on proving that building a beloved brand and creating a sustainable future represent the same mission of designing products and practices that are truly built for life.”

Lovesac’s ESG Report includes a complete description of the Company’s long-term impact strategy and standardized ESG framework indices including: applicable Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard index and Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD) index. The strategy also takes inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to align Lovesac’s strategic purpose with global social and environmental priorities. This latest ESG report includes Lovesac’s progress to meeting their long-term environmental, social, and purpose-focused goals.

Lovesac's ESG strategy centers on three core pillars where the Company believes it can deliver the greatest impact: Love, inspiring a workforce with love by building meaningful relationships; Earth, improving environmental footprint by protecting and preserving Earth's finite resources; and Purpose, acting with integrity by creating a lasting positive impact on stakeholders and communities.

Key 2025 Achievements Include:

Lovesac has maintained a strong commitment to building high performing teams and supporting individual career development through expanded programming and initiatives including those that support inclusion and belonging. The Company focused efforts in fiscal year 2025 on talent acquisition, organizational development and training, culture and engagement, and people and processes to direct and enable its initiatives and commitments. EARTH - : For the second consecutive year, Lovesac eliminated Scope 2 emissions (market-based) from all showrooms across the United States through energy reduction projects. The Company partnered with its US manufacturer to launch its first zero-landfill and net zero emissions manufacturing facility in the United States and established baseline operational recycling rates across all touchpoints. Lovesac also stood behind its commitment to Circular Operations, testing a services platform enabling customers to return products for resale and giving them a second life. The Company continues making progress toward repurposing 1 billion plastic bottles through the REPREVE® partnership, with 322 million bottles repurposed by the end of FY25, while also repurposing over 30 million pounds of post-industrial foam remnants into their proprietary Durafoam fill.





The report features the Company's continued goal to meet net-zero waste and emissions by 2040 and its Designed For Life principles on inventing and innovating to deliver high-quality, sustainably manufactured product platforms in multiple categories across the home space. The DFL Philosophy challenges the creation of products that last a lifetime and evolve with customers as their lives change, representing a pathway to helping families invest in solutions that endure and inspire.

This marks Lovesac's fifth annual ESG report and is part of the Company's multi-phased ESG commitment to serve its customers, associates, communities, suppliers, and stakeholders in a way that benefits them all. Lovesac plans to advance and report on the progress of its ESG priorities through successive ESG reports.

Lovesac's 2025 ESG & Impact Report is available on the Company's website at https://investor.lovesac.com/esg.

Forward-Looking Statements

About The Lovesac Company

