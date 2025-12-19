Viper Networks and Choice Wireless Announce Joint Venture Agreement

TROY, Mich. and WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) and Choice Wireless, LLC, a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (“MVNE”) have signed an agreement under which the two companies will jointly market innovative services that bridge the gaps between customer demand and the mobile products and services that are currently available in the market. The services include:

an on-ramp for new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (“MVNOs”) interested in entering niche geographical and cultural markets;

a full suite of enterprise communications products that eliminate the need for complex and redundant Voice-over-IP systems and consolidate corporate communications onto mobile devices natively; and

highly secure mobile data services that create virtual private networks throughout the global mobile ecosystem.



In addition to new customer acquisition, Viper’s subsidiary, 0Wire Communications, will use the Choice Wireless VirtuoLink platform as the core for its upcoming mobile deployments. “By engaging Choice Wireless as our MVNE, we have been able to focus on the deployment of our radio access networks in our key markets,” said Nichole Chick, 0Wire’s Vice President of Engineering and Project Management, who is responsible for the Company’s mobile implementation. “Constructing these networks involves a complex set of commercial, technical and regulatory arrangements that require a substantial investment in human capital and expertise.” added Miss Chick.

Choice and 0Wire are currently pursuing several new opportunities to provide MVNE services to existing customers as well as prospective new clients. “Working with 0Wire has expanded our operational and marketing capabilities substantially,” said Netanel Avner, CEO of Choice Wireless. “Each of the opportunities we are pursuing jointly can have a substantial impact on the revenues of both companies.” Choice’s VirtuoLink MVNE platform and International Mobile Subscriber Identity (“IMSI”) Library includes a suite of applications that can substantially reduce time to market and expense when compared with dedicated Evolved Packet Core (“EPC”) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (“IMS”) deployments, reducing upfront costs by up to 90% and decreasing time to market by several months.

Unlike many cloud-based 4G and 5G MVNE solutions, which do not include IMS capability due to their expense and complexity, the solution offered by 0Wire and Choice Wireless can offer full mobile services to any modern device. “We spent several quarters preparing for this rollout,” said Erik Levitt, 0Wire’s CEO. “While Internet-of-Things and data-only solutions are a very competitive market, our unique set of technology, licensing and commercial agreements has allowed us to offer more advanced services to a different class of customers. These customers are far are less likely to switch services, which reduces potential churn and enhances both top line revenue and EBITDA per subscriber. 0Wire management believes quite strongly that mobility and smart city are two of the pillars of our Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy that will drive long term, sustainable revenue,” added Mr. Levitt.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can be deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

ABOUT CHOICE WIRELESS, LLC

Choice Wireless is a next generation MVNE (“Mobile Virtual Network Enablement”) platform that simplifies and accelerates the implementation of new MNOs (“Mobile Operators”) and MVNOs (“Mobile Virtual Network Operators”) for both Internet-of-Things, indoor and outdoor private 4G/5G networks as well as full mobility. The VirtuoLink Software and IMSI Library provides clients a more flexible way to manage roaming, improve profitability and time to market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

