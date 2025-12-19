Jyong Biotech Responds to Share Price and Volume Movement

New Taipei City, Taiwan, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company” or “Jyong Biotech”) notes the recent fluctuation in its share price and the increased trading volume of its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange following the expiry of the lock-up period this month. The Company has been in ongoing discussions with certain investment funds that are interested in purchasing the Company’s ordinary shares.

The Company confirms that it is in compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations under the SEC regulations. The Company is not aware of any material, unpublished price-sensitive information or corporate developments that would explain the recent trading activity.

The Company's research and development, operation remain solid and its financial condition and results of operations remain consistent with the information disclosed in its most recent public filings, including but not limited to its Current Report on Form 6-K.

Jyong Biotech cautions its investors that share price movements can be influenced by various factors, including general market conditions, sector-specific news, and general supply and demand dynamics, which are beyond the Company's control.

The Company remains committed to keeping its shareholders informed of all material developments in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Jyong Biotech has completed four Phase III clinical trials (API-1) in the United States and Taiwan, along with one Phase II clinical trial in Taiwan. It plans further development of novel botanical drugs, advancing regulatory approvals and its investigational pipeline. The Company holds global multi-country invention patents, providing market protection across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Concurrently, LOIs have been signed with several international pharmaceutical companies. The Company is committed to expanding its global presence, aiming to deliver world-class botanical new drugs to address significant unmet medical needs and improve global health outcomes.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

ir@jyongbio.com

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214