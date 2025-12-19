Primech AI Introduces Hytron, the World’s Most Advanced Autonomous Restroom Cleaning Robot, to North America at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: PMEC), a global leader in AI-powered hygienic robotics, today announced the North American debut of Hytron at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Hytron is the world’s most advanced autonomous restroom cleaning robot and an award-winning solution purpose built to deliver fully autonomous restroom hygiene in commercial environments.

Hytron establishes a new category of intelligent facility automation by addressing the most complex and labor intensive area of commercial cleaning, the restroom. Designed specifically for real world restroom layouts, Hytron’s compact design at less than 16 inches width (400mm / 15.7in) Universal Fit design allows it to navigate standard restroom environments, enter toilet stalls, and access confined spaces while delivering comprehensive, repeatable cleaning performance across all restroom fixtures.

Hytron is designed as a fully integrated system, bringing together advanced robotics, intelligent automation, and purpose-built hardware to deliver reliable performance in high traffic commercial facilities.

Fully Autonomous Restroom Cleaning

Unlike traditional automated cleaning systems that focus on single tasks, Hytron manages restroom hygiene at the fixture level through a unified, AI driven platform. The system is designed to clean and sanitize all critical restroom touchpoints while intelligently controlling water application to minimize slip risk.

Hytron autonomously cleans and sanitizes:

Toilet bowls, including lid, and the inner and outer rim

Urinals

Sinks, mirrors, countertops, and surrounding high contact surfaces

Floor areas immediately surrounding fixtures, with targeted mopping designed to support safety and hygiene





This comprehensive, end to end approach establishes Hytron as the global standard for autonomous commercial restroom hygiene.

“CES 2026 represents the next phase of Hytron’s global expansion,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “Following successful deployments and strong market reception across Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, along with growing demand from CMS Berlin and the Tokyo Building and Maintenance Expo, we are bringing a proven, enterprise ready solution to North America. Hytron was engineered specifically for where cleaning actually happens, combining a compact form factor, advanced AI, and full fixture coverage to give facility managers a level of restroom automation that simply has not existed until now.”

Industry Leading AI and Robotics Platform

Hytron is built on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super System-on-Module, delivering on device AI inference for real time perception, navigation, and decision making within complex restroom environments. The platform enables adaptive 2D navigation without reliance on virtual reality training, fixed routes, or rigid pre-programming, allowing Hytron to operate reliably in dynamic, high traffic settings.

Through advanced machine learning and sensor fusion, Hytron continuously responds to changing conditions, detects obstacles, and optimizes cleaning paths to maintain consistent performance during live facility operations.

Advanced Autonomous System Architecture

Hytron is engineered as a fully autonomous restroom cleaning system, combining AI driven perception, safety aware navigation, and purpose built cleaning hardware to operate reliably in high traffic commercial environments. The platform integrates real time decision making, fixture level precision, and enterprise grade autonomy within a compact form factor.

Key System Capabilities and Specifications include:

Verified disinfection performance exceeding 99 percent bacterial reduction, independently tested and validated

exceeding 99 percent bacterial reduction, independently tested and validated Compact 15.7-inch (400mm) universal access width enabling navigation through standard restroom layouts and stalls

enabling navigation through standard restroom layouts and stalls NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super AI platform , delivering on device edge level computing with CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT acceleration

, delivering on device edge level computing with CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT acceleration Real time 2D AI navigation and perception , with dynamic obstacle detection, path optimization, and adaptive routing

, with dynamic obstacle detection, path optimization, and adaptive routing Fixture level cleaning architecture , engineered to precisely target toilets, urinals, basins, mirrors, and surrounding high contact surfaces

, engineered to precisely target toilets, urinals, basins, mirrors, and surrounding high contact surfaces Targeted floor mopping around fixtures , intentionally limited to reduce slip risk while maintaining hygiene where it matters most

, intentionally limited to reduce slip risk while maintaining hygiene where it matters most Chemical free cleaning system using electrolyzed water and e water jet technology, reducing operating costs and environmental impact

using electrolyzed water and e water jet technology, reducing operating costs and environmental impact Fully autonomous operation, including self charging, automatic water management, door navigation, and unattended deployment





Enterprise Validation and Global Deployment Readiness

Hytron is a commercially validated solution, supported by global partners and enterprise scale deployments.

Strategic partnerships include:

Savills, via Swan Hygiene Solutions , exclusive distributor for Hong Kong and Macau, with a 200-unit fleet deployment commitment

, exclusive distributor for Hong Kong and Macau, with a 200-unit fleet deployment commitment WELLE Environmental Group (300190.SZ) , strategic joint venture partner providing industrial scale manufacturing and sustainability leadership

, strategic joint venture partner providing industrial scale manufacturing and sustainability leadership Singapore National Environment Agency, which approved Hytron as supportable equipment under the Environmental Services Productivity Solutions Grant





“With strong demand from international markets and confirmed fleet deployments, Hytron is ready for global scale,” said Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “Mass production begins in the first quarter of 2026, backed by publicly traded industrial partners and established real estate services leaders.”

Experience Hytron at CES 2026

Primech AI invites CES attendees to Booth 8935 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to experience Hytron through a live demonstration featuring a full mock restroom environment. Attendees can observe autonomous navigation, fixture level cleaning, and real time AI decision making in action.

CES 2026 Details:

Dates: January 6–9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: 8935

Schedule a meeting: primech.ai/ces2026

Robotics-as-a-Service Deployment Model

Primech AI offers Hytron through a Robotics-as-a-Service model, enabling enterprise customers to deploy autonomous restroom cleaning with predictable monthly costs and comprehensive service support. This model allows organizations to scale from initial deployments to full fleet operations with confidence.

About Primech AI



Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai .

About Primech Holdings Limited



Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com .

