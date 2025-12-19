Lamar Advertising Company Names Ross Reilly President of Outdoor Division

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR), a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announced today that Ross Reilly has been appointed President of its Outdoor Division effective January 1, 2026.

In his new role, Mr. Reilly will oversee Lamar’s billboard display business, including its national sales, programmatic and operations efforts.

Mr. Reilly, 40, has been serving as Lamar’s Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions and Special Projects since 2019, where he has closed more than $1.5 billion in acquisitions of out-of-home assets. In addition, Mr. Reilly has guided Lamar’s programmatic sales strategy, including by building partnerships with leading third-party exchanges and overseeing the development of internal technical capabilities. He also led Lamar’s successful investment in Vistar Media, the largest out-of-home programmatic sales platform.

Previously, Mr. Reilly served as vice president and general manager of Lamar’s Baton Rouge market, and he began his career with the company in 2015 by managing leasing and development in Lamar’s New Orleans market.

“With his breadth of experience across the organization, the connections that he has established across the industry and his insight into the changing media landscape, Ross is the right leader for our largest operating division,” Lamar chief executive officer Sean Reilly said.

Prior to joining Lamar, Ross Reilly co-founded and served as chief operating officer of one of the Gulf Coast’s largest solar contractors. He currently serves on the board of directors of REV Broadband, a privately-owned, fiber-based telecommunications provider.

“I’m grateful for the confidence that the company has shown in me and eager to continue contributing to our shared success,” Ross Reilly said.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning Lamar Advertising Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K‎. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 362,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home

inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 5,400 displays.

