EXL secures Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India for 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, [Nasdaq: EXLS], a global data and AI company, is proud to announce that it has received the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India. The prestigious recognition is based solely on feedback provided by the company’s current employees regarding their experience. An impressive 82% of employees reported that they consider EXL to be a Great Place to Work®.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Earning the 2025 Great Place to Work® certification for India is a proud moment for all of us at EXL and serves as a powerful validation of our people-first, AI-native culture,” said Pamela Harrison, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, EXL. “This recognition reflects the trust our employees place in the organization, reinforces our continued investment in their growth and well-being, and underscores our commitment to building an inclusive, high-performance workplace where innovation and collaboration thrive.”

“The EXL employee experience is defined by our value-driven, people-first culture, where collaboration, excellence, integrity, and respect are embedded in every stage of the employee journey,” said Vikas Bhalla, president and head of AI Services and Operations at EXL. “We foster holistic growth through continuous learning, personalized development, and robust upskilling, especially in AI and digital capabilities, to ensure our entire workforce is future ready.”

“Great Place to Work® Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that EXL stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

About Great Place To Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work® Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work®-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work®® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a Great Place To Work® for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work® Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

