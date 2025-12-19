EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FTW) and Presidio Announce Industry-Leading Post-Business Combination Board





Oil and Gas Veterans to Serve on Board to Drive Value Creation

Filed Amended Form S-4 to Include EQV Resources Acquisition, Board Appointments and Other Updates

Fort Worth, TX, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Investment Holdings, LLC (“PIH”), a differentiated oil and gas operator focused on the optimization of mature, producing oil and natural gas assets in the United States, today announced the directors to serve on the board of the combined company formed by its previously announced business combination with EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FTW) ("EQV"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by EQV Group. Upon the closing of the business combination, Presidio PubCo Inc., which will be the ongoing public company, will be renamed to “Presidio Production Company” (“Presidio”). Following the consummation of the proposed business combination, Presidio’s common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE and assume the ticker symbol “FTW”, reflecting Presidio’s roots in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We have assembled a deeply experienced Board of Directors aligned with our vision to bring a world-class dividend yield focused energy company to the public markets,” said Will Ulrich, Co-Chief Executive Officer of PIH. “Each of these directors brings market-leading operational and strategic expertise across energy, corporate finance, and oil and gas asset management, which will be invaluable to Presidio following Presidio’s transition to the public markets. Their guidance will be critical to support Presidio’s execution on its strategy and long-term vision to be the last, best steward of America's oil and gas wells.”

Presidio’s post-business combination Board of Directors will be comprised of nine members, at least five of whom are expected to qualify as “independent directors” as determined by the post-business combination board, including the following:

Daniel C. Herz, Compensation Committee Chair and Audit Committee member

Jerry Schretter, Audit Committee Chair

Jeffrey S. Serota, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair and Compensation Committee member

James (“Jimmy”) E. Vallee, Compensation Committee member and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee member

Ray N. Walker, Jr., Audit Committee member and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee member

In addition, EQV, PIH and EQV Resources LLC (“EQVR”) have filed an amended registration statement on Form S-4 following receipt of comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement includes information related to the newly announced board members and EQVR, which is expected to be acquired by Presidio immediately following the closing of the business combination between PIH and EQV. The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information therein remains subject to change.

Additional Information on Board Members

Daniel C. Herz brings extensive executive leadership experience, deep operational and financial expertise in energy and natural resources industries, and public company board experience. Since 2021, Mr. Herz has been the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of WhiteHawk Energy, LLC, a mineral and royalty interests company focused on oil and natural gas assets. Mr. Herz previously served as Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Minerals Corporation, and served as a director. He served as President of Atlas Energy Group, LLC, and as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy of the general partner of Atlas Energy, L.P. until its sale to Targa Resources, Inc. Mr. Herz also served as Titan Energy, LLC’s Chief Executive Officer, where he also served as a Class A Director, and as Chief Executive Officer of Titan’s predecessor, Atlas Resource Partners, L.P.

Jerry Schretter is an energy and financial market leader, with experience providing energy investment banking advisory to corporate management teams and boards on governance and transactions. Since 2024, Mr. Schretter has been a Senior Advisor at Cripps Leadership Advisors, an Energy Executive Search firm based in London and Houston. Previously, Mr. Schretter served as a Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Americas Energy in Investment Banking at Bank of America, where he was responsible for strategic and financing advisory and managing some of the bank’s most important clients. Prior to Bank of America, Mr. Schretter worked in senior investment banking roles covering the energy sector at Citi, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

Jeffrey S. Serota brings substantial experience in private equity, strategic investing, and corporate governance, with a strong background leading investment platforms, overseeing public-company strategy on public company boards, and evaluating complex capital-allocation decisions. Mr. Serota serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Corbel Capital Partners, a multi-strategy investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Prior to that, Mr. Serota served on various boards of public and private companies, and previously was a Senior Partner at Ares Management. Mr. Serota has more than 30 years of experience as a principal investor and operating executive, including serving as Chairman of the Board of three publicly traded companies, Great Elm Group, Inc., SandRidge Energy, Inc., and CIFC Corp.

Jimmy E. Vallee is a distinguished energy sector expert with over 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), investment strategy, and advisory roles, and has led transactions valued at over $100 billion globally. He is a co-founder and Managing Director at Valhil Capital, and spent more than two decades as a partner and senior attorney at leading global law firms in Houston, including Paul Hastings, Jones Day, and Winston & Strawn. His practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and strategic joint ventures in the energy industry. During his legal career, Mr. Vallee represented public and private companies, private equity firms, and financial institutions and regularly advised public company boards and management teams on significant energy and industrial transactions, governance matters, and conflicts oversight.

Ray N. Walker, Jr. has more than 50 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a background in operations, asset development, and executive leadership. Mr. Walker most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Encino Energy, from 2018 until its acquisition by EOG Resources, Inc. in 2025, where he was responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and development activities. He also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Range Resources Corporation. Since August of 2025, Mr. Walker has served as a member of the Board of Directors of MPLX GP LLC (the general partner of MPLX LP), and also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc.

About Presidio Investment Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, PIH is a leading operator of mature oil and gas wells across the Mid-Continent. The company is focused exclusively on optimizing existing production and generating sustainable cash flow from low-decline, producing assets. To learn more about PIH, please visit https://bypresidio.com/.

About EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. EQV’s sponsor is an affiliate of EQV Group, which was formed in 2022 and is an active acquirer of producing reserves, completing 14 acquisitions and currently managing and operating more than 1,800 wells across 10 states.

