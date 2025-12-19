Hainan Island International Film Festival Bridges Civilizations

HAINAN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) took place from December 3 to 9 in China’s Sanya city, highlighting a significant convergence of cinema and culture. 2025 marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of film globally and the 120th anniversary domestically, and the festival is themed "FROM OCEANS TO THE INFINITE" this year, attracting over 4,500 film submissions from 119 countries and regions.





Scene from a film screening event at the 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival.

From cultural resonance within the Thailand Pavilion to intellectual exchanges in masterclasses, from visual dialogues centering on the Global South to artistic visions of an AI future, the weeklong event has witnessed film serving not only as a narrative medium but also as a bridge through which people explore industrial development jointly and connect with diverse civilizations.

Extending Cultural Horizons

At the Summer Day Shopping Mall’s Experience Central Plaza in Sanya, the air was filled with the scent of Thai spices and crowds gathered in front of the Thailand Pavilion. This marked the first time Thailand has established an official national pavilion at the HIIFF. Taking this opportunity, the festival launched the "50th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Thailand Diplomatic Relations Film Theme Series Activities."





Italian filmmaker Marco Müller (center) interacts with the audience at a masterclass during the festival.

Posters of Thai films that have been well-received in the Chinese market, such as “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” and “Love Destiny”, were displayed prominently, attracting numerous film fans to take photos.

"Film is not just a creative industry; it is a language that transcends borders and brings people closer together," said Ranee Itarat. She noted that Hainan is the ancestral home of many Thai-Chinese, and the combination of kinship and cinematic art has drawn the hearts of the Thai and Chinese people closer.

Hainan’s vision extends beyond bilateral relations to the broader Global South.

"We hope to establish a new ecological cycle for the film economy," said Sun Xianghui, President of the China Taiwan Hong Kong Film Research Association, at a forum under the festival. She released the "2025 China Film Economy Development Research Report," which paid special attention to film industry development in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Geographically situated in South China, Hainan is now casting its cultural gaze toward a much wider world.

Finding Cross-Border Resonance

Long celebrated as a “natural studio” for its tropical landscapes, Hainan is redefining its cinematic identity. Now, the island is moving beyond its traditional role as a scenic backdrop to establish itself as an active creator of cultural narratives.

How can a "Hainan Narrative" with international influence be constructed?

Wang Haizhou, Dean of the Graduate School at the Beijing Film Academy, proposed the concept of a "South China Sea Image Community." He believes that beyond scenery and folklore, the region should dig into common motifs such as navigation and nostalgia to find emotional resonance across borders.





The scene of the "50th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-Thailand Diplomatic Relations Film Theme Series Activities."

A look at this year’s festival lineup reveals a clear, broad international perspective: from Tajikistan’s “Black Rabbit, White Rabbit” to Canada’s “Blue Heron”, and from Argentina’s “Brought with the Storm” to France’s “Nino”, stories from different cultural backgrounds converged and collided here.

Sailing Towards the Deep Blue

The century-old development of cinema relies on the relay of generations of creators. At the "International Coconut Industry Forum" and the "HINA International Young Director Program Discussion", discussions regarding the growth of young filmmakers were enthusiastic and pragmatic.

"Positioning youth creative talents is positioning the future of Chinese cinema," said Li Jie, President of Damai Entertainment, emphasizing that the development of the film industry depends on innovation and talent.

"People need to learn to listen," shared screenwriter Li Yuan, discussing her experience working on the film “Better Days”. She highlighted the importance of finding a fulcrum between commercial genres and personal expression.

To help more "Green Coconuts" talents grow, Hainan is building a more comprehensive industrial ecosystem.





Audience watching a movie at the "Have Fun“ outdoor screening event during the festival.

During the festival, Alibaba's digital entertainment arm – Hujing Digital Media & Entertainment Group – officially launched its HINA International Young Director Program, an initiative to support young directors, at the Lingshui WRSA Overseas Returnees Town. Hainan is forming a network of film bases, ranging from digital industrial parks to professional studio clusters, and offering creators a diverse array of settings and inspiration.

Choosing Hainan for Opportunity

Chen Jiyang, Executive Vice Minister of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee Publicity Department and Director General of the Provincial Film Bureau, provided a specific calculation: "If a set of special effects rendering equipment worth 10 million is imported into Hainan, about $2.6 million of tariff is exempted under the ‘zero-tariff’ policy. This is why the rendering service provider for the film Ne Zha 2 chose to settle in Hainan."

As the Hainan Free Trade Port prepares for independent customs operations by the end of 2025, the local film industry stands on the brink of unprecedented growth. The sector is shifting from relying on external resources to building a self-sustaining ecosystem that spans the entire supply chain, from script development to final production. Hainan is rapidly positioning itself as a global hub for young Chinese-language filmmakers and a launchpad for world-class cinemas.

Driven by this momentum, the Hainan Island International Film Festival is expanding its horizons and charting a course toward a more influential and international future.

