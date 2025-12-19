Octane to Host Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026 on January 8–9 in Newport Beach, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Octane , an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources, and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California, is pleased to announce that the Aesthetics Tech Forum (“ATF”) will be held on January 08–09, 2026, at Pendry Newport Beach, 690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

As the cornerstone of Octane’s Innovation Event Series, this is a premier event for physicians, industry professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs in the aesthetics technology space. The 2026 edition combines many themes, such as the latest in AI in aesthetics, clinical research developments, haircare and skincare innovations, injectables, investment opportunities, medical aesthetic industry trends, and future trends. The forum also provides unparalleled networking opportunities that foster strategic partnerships, lasting collaborations, and investment.

The event will feature a keynote address from Michael Brousset, Founder and CEO, Waldencast. With more than 25 years of experience in FMCG operations, he has built billion-dollar brands across many geographies, first at Procter & Gamble and then at L’Oréal, where he was CEO of L’Oréal UK. Later, he served as president of the Consumer Product Division for North America. At Waldencast, he is building a global best-in-class beauty and wellness multi-brand platform by creating, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling the next generation of high-growth, purpose-driven brands. The session will be moderated by Humberto C. Antunes, Partner, Gore Range Capital.

ATF 2026 Program Highlights include:

Expert Panels: Exploring cutting-edge technologies and clinical research developments, advancements in aesthetic treatment, regenerative aesthetics, the investment landscape, the impact of social media, and more.

Partner Pursuit Breakfast: An invite-only event for high-powered networking opportunities

Networking Sessions, lunches, and receptions: Opportunities for physicians, advisors, investors, and industry executives to engage directly with high-growth companies.

Octane Capital & Growth Presentations: Presentations to investors, key strategists, and physicians from highly vetted companies to drive new innovative technology in the aesthetics space.

Expert speakers will include Erik Haines, Managing Director, Guidepoint Qsight; Heather Brennan, PhD, President, Lumisque Skincare; Laura Ellis, MD, Founder, CEO, and Board Chair, LevEllis, Inc.; Tara Capalbo, Vice President & General Manager, Head of US Aesthetics, Galderma; Shawna Chrisman, Chief Aesthetics Officer, Advanced MedAesthetic Partners; and Minou Clark, CEO, RealSelf, among 50 industry leaders. The collective expertise of these renowned thought leaders ensures a comprehensive agenda reflecting the dynamic landscape of aesthetics tech today.

Kamakshi R. Zeidler, MD, FACS, Founder & Managing Partner, Aesthetx, and co-chair of the Octane Medical Advisory, will deliver the welcome address.

“Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum is the most innovative platform for both tailored educational and top-tier networking opportunities in the world of aesthetics tech,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of Octane. “With the rapid increase in global demand and growing customer awareness, as well as continuous advancements in the field, this forum is designed to forge meaningful connections with exhibitors, showcase innovations, and accelerate access to specialized capital resources. I recommend everyone to join us for a wealth of insights, high-powered networking, and knowledge of the latest innovations in this incredibly exciting space.”

Event Details:

When: January 08–09, 2025

Where: Pendry Newport Beach, 690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

To register for Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum 2026, please visit: https://www.octane-oc.org/event/atf2026/regProcessStep1

About Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources, and capital. Octane’s mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California’s tech and medtech industries. Octane impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator, Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources, Ignite Series, in person and on-demand leading content and events, and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering our mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. Learn more at www.octaneoc.org

