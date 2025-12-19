Eesti Energia AS publishes Green Financing Report for FY2024

Eesti Energia AS announces that it has published its Green Financing Report for FY2024, covering the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2024.

The report has been prepared in accordance with Eesti Energia’s Green Finance Framework (June 2024) and relates to Eesti Energia’s outstanding €400 million Green Hybrid Bond issued in July 2024 (Perpetual Non-Call 5.25 Capital Securities).

Allocation highlights (as of 31 December 2024):

Based on the Green Financing Report, the Group has allocated €243.4 million to eligible green investments and reported €156.6 million as unallocated and available for future allocation, tracked against the €400.0 million bond amount.

In line with the Green Finance Framework (June 2024) and the bond prospectus commitments, Eesti Energia intends to publish annual allocation and impact reporting until full allocation is completed and to obtain external verification on the allocation reporting.

The Green Financing Report and the Green Finance Framework are available on Eesti Energia’s website – enefit.com

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@energia.ee

