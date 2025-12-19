KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 DECEMBER 2025 AT 4:45 PM (EET)

Kalmar’s Board of Directors has decided on new share-based incentive plans

Kalmar’s Board of Directors has decided on the commencement of new plan periods for the years 2026–2028 in the share-based long-term incentive plans: Performance Share Plan (PSP) and the Restricted Share Plan (RSP).

Kalmar’s share-based long-term incentive plans are aimed for the company's management and selected key employees. The objectives of the share-based long-term incentive plans are to align the interests of Kalmar's management and key employees with those of the company's shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long-term, and to commit management and key employees to achieving Kalmar's strategic targets.

Kalmar announced the establishment of the PSP and the RSP on the 12 of February 2025.

Performance Share Plan 2026–2028

PSP 2026–2028 commences in January 2026 and ends in December 2028. The potential share rewards will be delivered after the performance period in the first half of 2029. The payment of the share reward is done in Kalmar class B shares and is conditional on the achievement of the set performance targets.

The performance criteria for the PSP 2026–2028 are total shareholder return (absolute TSR), the Services segment’s revenue growth, and sustainability targets related to CO2 emission reduction and increasing share of women in the company’s senior and leadership positions.

The PSP 2026–2028 will have approximately 60 participants, including the President and CEO of Kalmar and Kalmar’s Leadership Team (KLT) members.

If all the performance targets for the PSP 2026–2028 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is approximately 250,000 shares. The number of shares represents the gross value of the rewards, from which the applicable taxes will be deducted before the shares are delivered to the participants.

Restricted Share Plan 2026–2028

RSP 2026–2028 commences in January 2026. During the plan period the company may grant fixed share rewards to individually selected key employees. The rewards under RSP 2026–2028 will be paid to eligible participants in class B shares of Kalmar in one or several tranches by the end of the restriction period and no later than during the first half of 2029.

The aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on RSP 2026–2028 is approximately 25,000 shares. The number of shares represents the gross value of the rewards, from which the applicable taxes will be deducted before the shares are delivered to the participants.

Other terms

The value of the rewards payable under the plans is limited by a maximum cap linked to the company’s share price development.

If the individual's employment with Kalmar ends before the payment of the reward, the individual is, as a main rule, not entitled to any reward based on the respective plan.

Kalmar applies a share ownership recommendation to the President and CEO of Kalmar and the members of the Leadership Team. According to the recommendation, each member of KLT is expected to retain at least half of the shares received under the share-based incentive plans of the company until the share ownership in the company corresponds to at least annual gross base salary.



For further information, please contact:

Hanna Reijonen, SVP, HR, tel. +358 40 191 6669

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com