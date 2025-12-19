Signature HealthCARE Appoints Missy Highley as Chief Development Officer

Louisville, KY, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOUISVILLE, KY — Signature HealthCARE is proud to announce the promotion of Missy Highley, RN, LNHA, to Chief Development Officer, recognizing her decades of leadership, innovation, and transformative contributions to the post-acute and long-term care industry.

Highley began her healthcare career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and has since held roles including nursing positions, hospital case manager, and senior operational leader. Her deep understanding of care transitions and referral processes has been central to shaping Signature HealthCARE’s strategic direction.

During her 12-year tenure at Signature, Highley has:

Developed and launched a 24/7 Care Navigation Center, a pioneering concept in skilled nursing that ensures real-time communication and support for hospitals, families, and facilities.

Built a Centralized Intake Department, standardizing referral management and increasing efficiency and clinical alignment across multiple states.

Served as the executive sponsor for Salesforce transformation, turning the platform into a fully integrated CRM and operational command center.

Championed value-based care initiatives, ACO partnerships, and data-driven strategy that improved outcomes and strengthened hospital relationships.

Mentored emerging leaders across the organization, resulting in internal promotions and long-term team stability.

“Missy Highley is a visionary leader whose understanding of both people and systems has shaped who we are as an organization,” said Joe Steier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Signature HealthCARE. “Her ability to blend strategy, innovation, and compassion makes her the ideal leader for this next chapter of Signature’s growth.”

As Chief Development Officer, Highley will oversee enterprise development strategy, partnerships, census growth, and operational innovation across Signature HealthCARE’s national footprint.

####

Signature HealthCARE is a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation, and health services, operating facilities across multiple states. With a mission-driven approach, Signature HealthCARE is committed to transforming elder care through innovation, advocacy, and excellence in service.

Attachment