Bobby Rahal Automotive Group Donates $35,000 to SoldierStrong to Support Military Veterans in Taking Their Next Steps Forward

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group today announced a $35,000 donation to SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities to help military veterans take their next steps forward in life after service.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that the 10-dealership group across central and western Pennsylvania has contributed a portion of revenue from every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships during the month of November in recognition of Veterans Day. With this year’s contribution, the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group has now donated more than $295,000 to support SoldierStrong’s mission.

Founded in 1989, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota brands. The group maintains a strong commitment to community involvement and charitable initiatives, having contributed more than $1 million in charitable funds while sponsoring and supporting upwards of 75 charitable events throughout the regions it serves.

“Speaking for the executive team, the managers, and the 900+ dedicated team members working at Bobby Rahal Auto Group, it brings us great pride to support our veterans each November and specifically the SoldierStrong organization for the past eight consecutive years,” said Brian Buehler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bobby Rahal Auto Group. “We are willing and able to support such a worthy cause not for any recognition or attention, but because it's the right thing to do -- giving back to the brave men and women who've done so much for us. This is the same approach we take in our business; we sell and service the industry's top brands and we do so with the highest level of integrity, ethics, and morals, because it's the right thing to do for our clients. Again, we are honored to support SoldierStrong and the revolutionary assistance they provide to our country's bravest.”

The annual donation to SoldierStrong is traditionally announced during the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group’s company-wide holiday party, where team members gather to celebrate the season and the organization’s shared commitment to giving back.

Dr. Chris Meek, chairman and co-founder of the Stamford, Conn.-based organization, emphasized that the Rahal family’s commitment to America’s veterans extends well beyond this annual donation. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing continues to support SoldierStrong through its Turns For Troops program in the NTT IndyCar Series, in which sponsor United Rentals donates to SoldierStrong for every lap completed by Graham Rahal during the season.

In addition, Graham Rahal serves on the SoldierStrong Advisory Board, helping to raise awareness and generate meaningful support for the organization’s mission, including through the philanthropic efforts of the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation.

“The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group’s continued dedication to our veterans is both impactful and deeply meaningful,” said Meek. “Their annual support helps ensure that injured veterans have access to advanced medical technologies that can restore mobility, independence, and hope. This long-standing partnership reflects a genuine commitment to those who have served. We are honored to work alongside an organization that consistently turns gratitude into action.”

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About Bobby Rahal Automotive Group

Founded in 1989, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group proudly represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota brands throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. The organization is passionately committed to customer excellence and fostering a culture of caring that redefines the automotive experience. For more information, visit www.bobbyrahal.com.

