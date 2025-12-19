Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Size to Hit USD 8.39 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 13.64% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market size was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.64% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. The increasing adoption of three-dimensional breast imaging systems across hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and specialty clinics is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Technological advancements in detector sensitivity, image reconstruction algorithms, and artificial intelligence integration are further strengthening digital breast tomosynthesis market growth. Additionally, rising awareness of breast cancer screening, supportive reimbursement policies in select regions, and the growing geriatric female population are fueling sustained demand for digital breast tomosynthesis systems worldwide.





U.S. Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Insights:

The U.S. digital breast tomosynthesis market size was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period of 2025–2032. Strong adoption of advanced breast imaging technologies, widespread availability of screening programs, and favorable reimbursement frameworks are key factors driving market growth in the United States. The country continues to lead in the deployment of digital breast tomosynthesis systems due to high healthcare expenditure, early technology adoption, and increasing emphasis on improving diagnostic accuracy and reducing false-positive recall rates in breast cancer screening.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.64% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2024, 2D/3D combination tomosynthesis systems led the digital breast tomosynthesis market analysis as they accounted for a major revenue share of 46.2%. Their versatility makes them the perfect solution for traditional mammography rooms, enjoying the conversion to digital. The software solutions segment is the fastest growing, as more advanced diagnostic tools incorporating AI, automatic recording of findings, and cloud-based archiving find escalating demand.

By Technology

3D mammography led the global digital breast tomosynthesis market with an overall share of 58.4% in 2024 due to its ability to produce more detailed (layered) images relative to conventional digital mammography. Contrast-enhanced mammography is the fastest-growing technology as it can capture angiogenesis in tumors and provide better lesion contrast.

By Application

In 2024, breast cancer screening was the major application and accounted for a 61.5% share of the overall digital breast tomosynthesis market. This leadership position is owed to national-level screening programs, the rise of awareness, and early detection requirements imposed by governments and healthcare institutions. Dense breast imaging was the most rapidly growing application. Increased awareness and improved reimbursement structures are increasing the use of digital breast tomosynthesis for the evaluation of dense breasts.

By End-User

The hospitals accounted for the largest digital breast tomosynthesis market share of value of 49.7% in 2024. Their high patient loads, comprehensive diagnostic systems, and greater resources for implementing new imaging tools, such as DBT, have contributed to their growing dominance. Diagnostic imaging centers segment is relatively the fastest end-user category due to its ability to provide specific, cost-effective imaging services with a faster delivery period.

Key Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Segments

By Product Type

Standalone 3D Tomosynthesis Systems

2D/3D Combination Tomosynthesis Systems

Software Solutions

Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM) Systems

By Technology

3D Mammography

Digital Mammography

Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

By Application

Breast Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Dense Breast Imaging

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutions

Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, and Mobile Imaging Units)

Regional Insights:

Based on region, the digital breast tomosynthesis market was dominated by North America in 2024, and this is primarily attributed to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high screening compliance, and strong reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region for the global digital breast tomosynthesis market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapid urbanization, increasing funding for healthcare facilities, and growing breast cancer awareness.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , Siemens Healthineers introduced the Mammomat B.brilliant DBT system, featuring AI-powered reconstruction and personalized compression technology. This system enhances image quality while reducing radiation dose and aims to improve patient comfort and diagnostic accuracy in breast screening.

, Siemens Healthineers introduced the Mammomat B.brilliant DBT system, featuring AI-powered reconstruction and personalized compression technology. This system enhances image quality while reducing radiation dose and aims to improve patient comfort and diagnostic accuracy in breast screening. In February 2024, Hologic received FDA clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology for DBT, enabling automated identification of suspicious breast lesions. The tool is designed to support radiologists by streamlining workflows and reducing interpretation time during 3D mammography exams.

