NY-21 Congressional Candidate Constantino Releases First-Ever Presidential Album, Lead Single "Fight" Already Passed 4 Million Listens

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY-21 Congressional Frontrunner, Anthony Constantino, released the first ever Presidential album with all new music. The album also marks the first time a Congressional candidate ever released music as part of a Congressional campaign.

“Thank You President Trump” was written and executive produced by Constantino who also performed on the album. It features guest appearances from Henry Cejudo, Jorge Masvidal, Antonio Brown, John Daly, Michael “Harry O” Harris, and Nydia Stone who express gratitude to President Trump before each track on the 10-song LP, that is now available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL.

“We made an album for everyone that covers many genres including Country, R&B, and even has a dance anthem called Trump,” said Constantino.

Constantino worked with Greatness and 20-time platinum producer Helluva to create this musical representation of his own political beliefs. Together they crafted the entire LP in only 2 weeks.

Lead single “Fight” already surpassed 4 million listens since it dropped 3 weeks ago. Nashville style country hit, “Hole In One,” features Clayton Q and Constantino also enlisted hidden talent Kamoya for an ode to President Trump’s remarkable family in “Family Man.” The album closes with President Trump’s longest serving advisor, Roger Stone, singing “Thank You” for the President.

Constantino expects listeners will enjoy the entire album, which opens with Country/Hip-hop crossover, “In The USA” and surprises with Constantino performing a military chant “War” that graphically explains the horrors of war and praises President Trump’s talent as a peace maker. “Art of the Deal” similarly celebrates Trump’s deal making and book writing talent while declaring we should give Trump the Nobel Peace prize.

In “Freedom” Constantino champions the First and Second Amendment while lighting jabbing Democrats in Spanish for being unaware of how good we have it in America.

“I made the album for everyone, including Democrats, to enjoy so I kept it overwhelmingly positive,” explained Constantino.

About Anthony Constantino

Anthony Constantino is the founder and CEO of Sticker Mule, a global printing and tech leader based in Amsterdam, N.Y with over 1,000 employees. He wrote the most viral endorsement of President Trump in the 2024 election and went viral again for his Vote for Trump sign. He also compiled a 2-1 (2 KOs) professional boxing record after going pro for his 40th birthday.

