BizClik Announces Launch of Huge New ‘AI Experience’ with AI LIVE London Summit & Awards.

London, UK – 19 December – BizClik today announced the launch of its new AI Experience, anchored by the AI LIVE London Summit & Awards , a large-scale AI expo set to take place at the International Convention Centre, Olympia, on 21–22 October 2026.

Positioned as London’s newest premier AI event, AI LIVE London Summit & Award s will explore the intersection of technology and human purpose, bringing together enterprise leaders, technologists and innovators shaping the future of artificial intelligence. BizClik also confirmed plans to expand the AI LIVE Summit & Awards to San Francisco in 2027, supporting its global growth strategy.

The event announcement coincides with a significant expansion of BizClik’s technology portfolio, including the transition of AI Magazine to a bi-weekly publishing schedule from February 2026 and the appointment of Tom Chapman as Senior Editor of AI Magazine, reinforcing BizClik’s commitment to enterprise-led AI coverage.

A New Global Platform for Enterprise AI Leadership

As artificial intelligence accelerates across global industries, organisations face growing pressure to move from experimentation to responsible, enterprise-wide deployment. AI LIVE has been created to address this shift, focusing on applied AI, real-world use cases and the leadership decisions shaping the future of intelligent enterprise.

The two-day conference and expo will feature 50+ expert speakers, 10 core content tracks and four executive workshops, delivering practical insight across generative AI, autonomous agents, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation.

At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, showcasing live demonstrations, interactive environments and hands-on technology designed to bring AI’s real-world impact to life across industries.

The AI Awards: Celebrating Responsible and Transformative Innovation

On the evening of Day One, The AI Awards will recognise organisations and individuals driving responsible, ethical and transformative AI innovation. The awards ceremony will provide a flagship moment for celebration, connection and reflection at the intersection of technology, leadership and human purpose.

Ten Strategic Zones Reflecting the AI Ecosystem

AI LIVE: The London Summit & Awards will feature a ring-based expo floorplan structured around 10 strategic zones, each reflecting a critical area of AI adoption and innovation:

Enterprise AI Zone – AI-driven business processes, automation and autonomous agents



– AI-driven business processes, automation and autonomous agents Robotics Zone – Smart environments, personal AI and robotics



– Smart environments, personal AI and robotics Media & Entertainment Zone – Generative content, gaming and immersive tools



– Generative content, gaming and immersive tools Mobility Zone – Autonomous vehicles, logistics and industrial robotics



– Autonomous vehicles, logistics and industrial robotics Digital Health Zone – Diagnostics, digital twins and AI-driven discovery



– Diagnostics, digital twins and AI-driven discovery Future Finance Zone – Fraud detection, cybersecurity and AI governance



– Fraud detection, cybersecurity and AI governance Energy & Sustainability Zone – Smart grids, climate AI and carbon intelligence



– Smart grids, climate AI and carbon intelligence Industrial AI Zone – Manufacturing automation, vision systems and digital twins



– Manufacturing automation, vision systems and digital twins Future Workforce Zone – Learning, HR automation and talent analytics



– Learning, HR automation and talent analytics Start-Up Zone – Early-stage AI, foundation models and emerging innovation



The event layout will include a central keynote theatre (The Leadership Forum), a secondary stage (The Think Tank), a dedicated innovation demo stage, startup pavilion, investor lounge, VIP networking areas and a live media hub for global coverage.





Core Editorial Pillars and Programming

Content across the summit will be anchored around five core pillars:

Autonomous AI Agents



Multimodal Intelligence



Future of Work and Human–AI Collaboration



AI for Good, including climate, health and society



Safety, Governance and Trusted AI Deployment



Sessions will include plenary keynotes, executive panels, deep-dive technical tracks, hands-on workshops and startup demo pitches.

AI Magazine Expands Coverage with Bi-Weekly Publishing from February 2026

The launch of AI LIVE: The London Summit & Awards coincides with a major expansion of BizClik’s technology portfolio. As part of this growth, AI Magazine will transition to a bi-weekly publishing schedule from February 2026, increasing the frequency and timeliness of enterprise AI coverage.

BizClik has also appointed Tom Chapman as Senior Editor of AI Magazine , leading the next phase of editorial strategy and strengthening executive-level reporting focused on real-world AI deployment, governance and business outcomes.

Global Expansion Plans

BizClik confirmed plans to expand the AI LIVE platform internationally, with San Francisco announced as the next host city in 2027, supporting the long-term global growth of the AI LIVE brand.

Sponsorship and Participation Opportunities

A range of sponsorship and participation packages are now available, including VIP, headline, corporate, platinum, gold and startup options. Opportunities span keynote participation, workshops, expo presence, demo sessions, lead generation and multi-channel pre- and post-event promotion.

About AI Magazine

AI Magazine is BizClik’s enterprise-focused platform covering artificial intelligence, data and emerging technologies. It delivers executive interviews, analysis and case studies on how organisations are applying AI across strategy, operations, infrastructure and governance. From February 2026, AI Magazine will move to a bi-weekly publishing schedule.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media and events companies in the UK. Through its portfolio of industry-leading brands, digital platforms and global event series, BizClik connects decision-makers, delivers thought leadership and helps organisations engage executive audiences worldwide across sustainability, technology, procurement, finance and leadership. Read more here.

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin

PR Executive, BizClik

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com