AskAnAudiologist.com Investigates Why Earwax Falls Out Of the Ear and When It’s a Sign of a Serious Blockage

What starts as a strange and satisfying moment, earwax falling out on its own, could be a warning sign that your ears need professional help, according to a new article on AskAnAudiologist.com.

It's the kind of story that makes people pause mid-scroll: a patient watches a huge piece of earwax fall out, feels relieved, then later learns it may not have been a good sign at all. In a recent article published on AskAnAudiologist.com, audiology experts unpack what really happens when chunks of earwax fall out of the ear and why it may signal a deeper issue like impacted cerumen or infection.

While it might seem like the body is just "doing its job," licensed audiologists are now warning that earwax falling out of the ear can often be a red flag, not a clean bill of health.

The article, titled "A Huge Piece of Wax Fell Out of My Ear," tells the story of someone who experienced what seemed like a spontaneous fix. But symptoms like dizziness, pressure, or muffled hearing can persist long after the wax exits. These signs often point to incomplete removal or deeper blockages in the ear canal.

Dr. Taylor Chabot, an audiologist at Columbia Basin Hearing Center in Kennewick, Washington, says this is more common than most people think. "We see patients every week who assume the problem is over because something fell out. But in many cases, only the outer wax was dislodged, and buildup is still affecting the eardrum or hearing," she said.

Search queries like "why is earwax falling out of my ear" and "balls of earwax falling out of the ear" have surged in recent months, driven in part by viral cleaning videos on social media. But audiologists warn that self-cleaning methods, especially cotton swabs, irrigation kits, and ear candles, often make the problem worse.

"Cotton swabs push wax deeper. Ear candles are ineffective and risky. Even over-the-counter devices can create compaction or injury if used improperly," said Dr. Chabot. "That's why professional assessment is so important."

According to the CDC, more than 12 million Americans seek treatment for impacted earwax each year. Among older adults, up to 35 percent experience recurring buildup that can interfere with hearing aids, cognition, and overall communication. When dry earwax is falling out of the ear, it may be the body's attempt to expel hardened material, but it doesn't always succeed.

Professional cleanings involve visual inspection, specialized tools, and post-removal evaluation to check for irritation or infection. "It's not just about removal. It's about making sure the ear is healthy," said Dr. Chabot.

The article from AskAnAudiologist.com reminds readers that even small symptoms, like a ball of earwax falling out of the ear, can reveal much bigger problems. Early intervention not only prevents complications but protects long-term hearing health.

