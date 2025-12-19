Fort Hays State University offers flexible, affordable MSN-to-DNP pathway for Advanced Practice Nurses

Hays, Kansas, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Hays State University’s Department of Nursing is expanding opportunities for advanced practice nurses with its Doctor of Nursing Practice (MSN to DNP) pathway, an affordable, flexible, and highly personalized program designed to elevate clinical leaders and improve healthcare outcomes across communities.

The program is tailored for nurses who already hold a Master of Science in Nursing and serve in advanced practice roles such as Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, or Nurse Midwives. Students complete 30 credit hours (33 if they have not taken a graduate-level statistics course), with coursework offered fully online.

MSN-to-DNP students are not required to come to campus but are invited to visit the FHSU campus to present their formal DNP project. The date coincides with graduation. Despite being an online program, students work closely with faculty. There are times throughout the program when students are asked to participate in virtual synchronous activities. These are typically communicated at the beginning of each semester, allowing students to plan accordingly. Additionally, faculty members are available for virtual meetings throughout the semester.

A hallmark of FHSU’s MSN-to-DNP pathway is its emphasis on real-world application. Students complete a minimum of 600 project hours while developing and implementing an evidence-based quality improvement project that addresses a specific clinical or community health need. With a low 4:1 student-to-faculty ratio in project courses, participants receive individualized guidance from experienced faculty who are active practitioners and researchers.

“What really appeals to people about this program is that the focus is to improve outcomes for patients, to really make an impact on better patient care and outcomes through the quality improvement process,” said Dr. Michelle Van Der Wege, associate professor of Nursing and DNP program coordinator. “It helps you build leadership skills to effectively navigate change in healthcare.”

The program’s sequential course design ensures each class builds on the last, gradually guiding students toward a complete project proposal and final DNP project paper. This structured approach supports deep learning, reflective practice, and meaningful leadership development. Students gain expertise in data analysis, evidence-based decision-making, and system-level improvement, skills essential for advancing modern healthcare.

Van Der Wege said that the pathway is especially appealing for working clinicians. “If you are someone who is already a practicing nurse practitioner or CRNA, the program will help you build skills to make positive changes in healthcare. It puts knowledge into practice to find ways to help improve outcomes,” she said.

Ideal candidates for the program include advanced practice registered nurses seeking career advancement, working APRNs needing a flexible schedule, and clinicians committed to improving quality and safety in healthcare settings. Projects may be conducted in clinical or community environments, and students begin shaping their ideas early with support from faculty and local stakeholders.

Van Der Wege emphasized that FHSU’s faculty bring relevant, up-to-date expertise directly to students. “All of our faculty members have current or recent clinical practice, so we understand what is going on in the real world,” she said. “To maintain our licenses and certifications, we are required to have a considerable number of continuing education hours that help us keep in touch with what is happening in healthcare.”

Unlike traditional clinical programs, FHSU’s MSN to DNP pathway does not require preceptored clinical hours. Instead, students engage directly in leadership and quality improvement work, applying research to practice through immersive, hands-on initiatives.

FHSU remains committed to providing high-quality education at an affordable cost. The total estimated tuition for the MSN to DNP pathway is approximately $14,018.70, based on 30 required credit hours at the FHSU Online tuition rate. Tuition and fees are subject to annual approval by the Kansas Board of Regents.

Graduates of the program are prepared to lead change, influence clinical outcomes, and stay at the forefront of evolving evidence-based practice.

All students are accepted for a summer start. The next cohort begins in June 2026. Those who begin the MSN to DNP pathway in June 2026 will graduate in May 2028.

More information can be found at: https://www.fhsu.edu/programs/nursing-practice/msn-dnp

