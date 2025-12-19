Engineering News Record Recognizes BrandSafway as Sixth on the Top 600 List of Specialty Contractors

ATLANTA, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access and specialty services to infrastructure, industrial, and commercial markets, was ranked sixth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR). This industry recognition and consistent position in the top ten for the past 17 years reflects BrandSafway’s global leadership in serving the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise.



“We are honored to receive this recognition from ENR, which celebrates the performance of our company and shines a light on our dedicated team members and innovative projects,” said BrandSafway President and CEO Gabriel McCabe. “We supported many of the world’s critical construction projects in more than 8,000 locations in the past year, while growing the business in existing and new markets. Our customers can count on our expertise to bring their projects to life, and our team members can count on us for meaningful careers that leave a lasting impact in our communities.”



BrandSafway, and its family of companies, provides a full suite of solutions for every stage of construction, including scaffolding, forming and shoring, specialty services, construction elevators, engineering solutions and much more, for some of the most complex and iconic structures in the world, including:

Stadium Projects The Intuit Dome , home of the LA Clippers, provided our QuikDeck® Suspended Access System, elevators, scaffolding and Rapid EPS® The highly anticipated Highmark Stadium , home of The Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, one of the largest construction projects in the history of Western New York Ford Field, home of The Detroit Lions, provided access solutions Skyscrapers 270 Park Ave./JP Morgan Chase headquarters, provided scaffolding and access solutions for the tallest building in New York completely powered by hydroelectric Aston Martin Residences in Miami, the tallest all-residential building south of NYC, installed RAPID-EPS edge-protection systems One Bloor West in Toronto, Canada’s first supertall, provided construction elevators Rise Tower , Monterrey, Mexico, provided forming concepts for a supertall project with 475 m height Bridges MD-1 Bridge, Racibór, Poland, a 633 m long bridge built over the Odra River using the incremental launch method, with the modular INFRA-KIT system Sotra Link , Bergen, Norway, supplied pre-assembled bridge elements using the modular INFRA-KIT system, for the construction of the K103 bridge



One-of-a-kind projects Boston University’s Warren Towers, supporting the full-scale renovation of one of the largest residence halls in the country, with custom-engineered access solutions The Seattle Space Needle, provided access solutions Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station , United Kingdom, provided the design of falsework, as well as support for concrete elements and working access decks Sailworks residential project , Lancaster, United Kingdom, provided the self-climbing formwork SCF 60, using hydraulics without the need for a crane Metro of Monterrey , Monterrey, Mexico, supplied shoring solutions for longest monorail in South America



As industrial and energy markets rapidly evolve, BrandSafway is at the forefront of providing innovative access and specialized services that improve safety, productivity, and efficiency. With a legacy of more than 100 years of service, BrandSafway is uniquely positioned to serve the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets with:

The broadest range of turnkey solutions — from access solutions and specialty services to forming and shoring — to maximize operations and improve productivity for customers

A deep bench of renowned industry experts

Strong, trusted client relationships

More than a century of service on iconic and innovative global projects

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 25 countries and approximately 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

