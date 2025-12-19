VinceTrust launches Christmas event contracts to help mainstream cryptocurrencies continue to grow in value

London, UK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With Christmas approaching, the global digital asset market is experiencing a year-end surge in attention. Digital asset management platform Vince Trust recently announced the official launch of a special Christmas reward campaign, offering a limited-time registration incentive program for new users worldwide. This aims to allow more users to experience the diversified investment opportunities offered by digital asset management services during the holiday season.

Christmas Rewards Season: Global New User Incentive Program Officially Launched

In this Christmas reward campaign, Vince Trust is offering multiple reward mechanisms for new registered users worldwide:

Receive a $20 initial fund upon completing email verification.

The initial fund can be directly used in a USDC exchange rate investment portfolio, earning a fixed daily return.

Complete phased tasks in the Rewards Center to earn up to $3,548 in rewards.

During the campaign, complete specified cumulative investment amounts to earn up to an additional $6,400 in rewards.

Through a combination of phased tasks and investment incentives, the platform hopes to help new users more intuitively understand digital asset management models and experience the potential value of diversified investment portfolios in practice.

About Vince Trust

Founded in 2019, Vince Trust is a digital asset management company. To date, the platform serves over 6 million users globally, managing over $74 billion in assets, and operating in more than 150 countries and regions.

With its global operating system, professional risk control mechanisms, and experienced management team, Vince Trust is committed to providing users with an efficient, secure, and convenient digital asset management experience, and has long been widely recognized by global investors.

Fund Security and Risk Control: Building a Safe Investment Environment

Regarding fund security, Vince Trust strictly adheres to industry standards. User funds are independently held in custody by a regulated bank custodian, and platform data is fully protected using SSL encryption technology. Furthermore, investment contracts on the platform are underwritten by L&G, providing additional protection and creating a more secure and transparent investment environment for users.

Event Period and Participation Method

This special Christmas event will officially begin on December 18th and continue until Christmas Day, December 25th. During the event, users can earn rewards by participating in designated products on the platform or completing related tasks. Rewards can be withdrawn from accounts or used for subsequent investments.

For more event rules and participation methods, users can find detailed information on the Vince Trust official website.

Website: https://vincetrust.com

Email: support@vincetrust.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.