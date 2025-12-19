Morocco Strategic Minerals Closes Private Placement for a Total Amount of $600,000

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("MCC" or the "Corporation") announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $600,000 through the issuance of 6,000,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists in one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share until December 19, 2027.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four-month and one day from the date of their issuance being April 20, 2026. The Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Corporation expects to pay finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of $17,500 and issue a total of 175,000 Warrants to arm’s length third parties in consideration for their services under the Offering.

The Corporation intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Offering towards the development of the Corporation's portfolio in Québec and Morocco, encompassing potential growth opportunities, as well as for general working capital purposes.

About Morocco Strategic Minerals

MCC is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Contact Information

Téléphone : 579-476-7000

Courriel : info@moroccosm.com

Pierre-Olivier Goulet

Vice-President Corporate Development

Guy Goulet

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "will be," "expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the intended use of the net proceeds from the Offering, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.