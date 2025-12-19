Solidifi Successfully Completes Its First UAD 3.6 Order, Marking a Major Milestone in Appraisal Modernization

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidifi, one of the largest appraisal management companies in the United States, today announced the successful completion of its first Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 order, marking a significant achievement in the company’s readiness for the appraisal modernization initiative led by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

This milestone underscores Solidifi’s commitment to staying ahead of industry change and ensuring lenders can move forward with clarity and assurance as new standards take effect.

“The completion of our first UAD 3.6 order is an exciting moment for Solidifi and an important signal to the market,” said Solidifi President Loren Cooke. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure our systems, people, and partners are ready for this change. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that help our clients navigate industry transformation with confidence.”

The UAD 3.6 and Forms Redesign initiative represents the most substantial evolution in the appraisal process in more than a decade. By introducing a more consistent, transparent, and data-driven framework, the redesign aims to enhance the experience for lenders, appraisers, and consumers, supporting improved quality, clarity, and efficiency across the mortgage ecosystem.

With its first order successfully completed through the new dataset, Solidifi has demonstrated that its technology, processes, and nationwide appraiser network are leading the way and fully prepared for the transition.

As the industry moves through this transition, Solidifi remains focused on empowering clients with innovation, reliability, and extraordinary experiences at every step. Solidifi will continue to expand its capabilities and support lenders as UAD modernization rolls out nationwide.

“This is just the beginning,” added Cooke. “We are proud to lead the way and look forward to shaping the future of appraisals together with our partners.”

About Solidifi

Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the residential lending industry. Our platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending services. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals and title, and settlement services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. Solidifi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Real Matters (TSX: REAL). Visit www.solidifi.com for more information and stay connected with our latest news on LinkedIn.

Solidifi and the Solidifi logo are trademarks of Real Matters and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

