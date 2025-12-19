EDF: Changes in the Group's Executive Committee

Changes in the Group's Executive Committee

Following the information and consultation procedures with employee representative bodies, and effective 1 January 2026, EDF's new nuclear activities will be organised around four divisions:

• The division of new nuclear project management, responsible for the strategic management of new nuclear programmes, under the responsibility of Xavier Gruz, Group Executive Director.

• The division of industrial projects and partnerships, in charge of new nuclear projects management, under the responsibility of Thierry Le Mouroux, Group Executive Director.

• The division of nuclear engineering, which provides cross-functional engineering services for both existing facilities and new nuclear projects, under the responsability of Alain Tranzer, Group Executive Director.

• International nuclear development, technical authority and products, as well as planning will remain within the Strategy, Technology, Innovation and Development division, under the responsibility of Xavier Ursat, Group Executive Director.

About Xavier Gruz

Xavier Gruz started his carrier in engineering consultancies as a project manager, then joined the project management team for two motorway construction projects in Haute-Savoie. He subsequently conducted economic studies for various infrastructure projects and worked on public transport development in urban areas.

In 1999, he joined Réseau Ferré de France (RFF) in Besançon, where he served as technical lead for the high-speed rail line LGV Rhin-Rhône. He oversaw the project until its commissioning, first as mission lead and later as project director. In July 2012, he joined the EOLE team (western extension of the RER E line) as sole project director for SNCF Réseau.

On 1 December 2024, Xavier Gruz joined EDF’s Nuclear Programmes Division as director of operations.

He is a graduate of the École des Ponts et Chaussées.

About Thierry Le Mouroux

Thierry Le Mouroux began his career in 1989 in the United States as business development manager for a start-up specialized in high-speed internet technologies. In 1990, he joined Eiffage group and was appointed general manager of Forclum Littoral in 1995. From 2000 to 2010, he held several executive roles at Suez Eau France. In 2010, he was appointed CEO of Endel Engie, where he was deeply involved in the Flamanville 3 EPR project and the Grand Carénage programme. In 2013, he became chairman and CEO of Endel Engie, contributing to the company’s development in the civil nuclear industry, energy sectors, aerospace and military shipbuilding. From 2016 to 2020, he held various strategic positions at Framatome. In 2020, he joined Areva as deputy CEO in charge of the Olkiluoto 3 EPR project, where he led the project’s organizational overhaul, ensuring its completion on time and on budget. Since 1 January 2024, he has served as executive director in charge of the projects and construction division.

He holds an engineering degree in mechanical and electrical engineering from ESTP and an MBA in project management.

About Alain Tranzer

Alain Tranzer began his career in 1991 within the PSA Group. After working in chassis engineering, he held successive positions as sub-system manager, factory quality director, chief engineer for the Peugeot 407, and then programme director for the Peugeot 208-2008. In 2013, Alain Tranzer was appointed Senior Vice President, head of platforms, modules and advanced projects, involving project management of complex features such as autonomous, connected, electric and hybrid cars.

Since 2018, he has been Senior Vice President, in charge of energy transition and contracting of associated technological bricks such as new CO₂ efficient engines and architectures.​

From 2020 to 2024, Alain Tranzer is in charge of the "excell" plan, which aims to strengthen the industrial quality, skills and governance of the EDF Group's large nuclear projects.

Since April 1st, 2024, Alain Tranzer is Group Senior Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Engineering and Supply chain Directorate.

Alain has been graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris.

About Xavier Ursat

Xavier Ursat joined EDF in 1991, where he first held various positions in hydraulic engineering until 2002. Among his responsibilities, he was in charge of implementing EDF hydropower command centers and took part in international projects, mainly in South America.

From 2002 to 2005, he was an advisor to the EDF's Executive Vice-President in charge of Generation and Engineering.

In 2005, he was Deputy Director of the Alpes generation entity in Grenoble and in 2010, Director of the generation entity in Toulouse. Between 2010 and 2015, he was Deputy Director and subsequently Managing Director of the Hydro Generation and Engineering Division. In 2015, Xavier Ursat was EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President, New Nuclear Projects and Engineering. In April 2024, he has been nominated EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Strategy.

Chairman of the Strategic Committee for the French Nuclear Sector (CSFN) and of the French Nuclear Energy Industry Organization (GIFEN), Xavier Ursat has also been President of Nuclear Europe since January 2025. Xavier Ursat is also the Chairman of the Edvance Supervisory and Orientation Committee and a member of the Framatome Supervisory Board. He is also the Honorary Governor of the World Water Council.

Xavier Ursat is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Telecom Paris.

