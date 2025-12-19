Third-Party Recognition Underscores Genesis Healthcare’s Ongoing Commitment to Excellence in Skilled Nursing Care

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis) today announced that multiple of its affiliated skilled nursing facilities have earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek for 2026, reinforcing the organization’s continued commitment to quality, compassionate care and operational excellence as validated by independent, third-party assessments.

Across the two respected rankings, Genesis-affiliated centers were recognized for performance in both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation, based on evaluations of clinical outcomes, staffing, patient and resident experience, safety measures, and overall quality indicators.

“These recognitions are meaningful because they are grounded in objective data and independent analysis,” said Lauren Murray, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis. “They reflect the real, day-to-day work happening inside our centers, with caregivers showing up with professionalism, compassion, and an unwavering focus on doing what is right for the people we serve.”

Eleven Genesis-affiliated facilities were recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best Nursing Homes for 2026, while four centers were named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2026 list, developed in partnership with global data firm Statista. Both rankings are highly selective, identifying only a small percentage of nursing homes nationwide that meet or exceed established benchmarks for care quality and outcomes.

The following Genesis-affiliated facilities earned national recognition for 2026 from U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek.

U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes for 2026:

Franklin Woods Center, Rossville, MD (Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Hackett Hill Center, Manchester, NH (Long-Term Care)

Holly Manor Center, Mendham, NJ (Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Kent Regency, Warwick, RI (Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Laconia Rehabilitation Center, Laconia, NH (Long-Term Care)

Laurel Center, West Hamburg, PA (Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Lofland Park Center, Seaford, DE (Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Maple Glen Center, Fair Lawn, NJ (Long-Term Care)

Marshwood Center, Lewiston, ME (Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Millville Center, Millville, NJ (Short-Term Rehabilitation)

Pine Point Center, Scarborough, ME (Long-Term Care and Short-Term Rehabilitation)





Newsweek America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2026:

Abbeyville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, PA

Jersey Shore Center, Eatontown, NJ

Laurel Center, Hamburg, PA

Maple Glen Center, Fair Lawn, NJ

Recognition Rooted in Performance and Quality

The Newsweek and U.S. News evaluations assess key indicators of quality, including staffing, clinical outcomes, health inspections, accreditation, and patient and resident experience. These recognitions align with Genesis’ strong 2025 performance, reflecting sustained operational improvement and high satisfaction across its affiliated centers.

“Independent recognition like this does not happen by chance,” said Murray. “It reflects focused investment in leadership and clinical excellence, supported by a culture that consistently puts patients and residents first.” National recognition from trusted third-party organizations validates the quality of care being delivered at the center level and reinforces Genesis’ continued commitment to excellence.

“These honors affirm the dedication of our teams and the strong foundation they are building for the future,” Murray added.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE, INC.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company with affiliates that operate skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. Its subsidiaries also specialize in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, and accountable care, collectively referred to as Genesis HealthCare. To learn more, visit www.genesishcc.com .

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

ABOUT STATISTA

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.