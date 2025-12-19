Vanguard Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the estimated final December 2025 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on January 07, 2026. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2025 and could change if the Vanguard ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF® TSX Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.1667 92203Q104 CA92203Q1046 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.07636 92203B107 CA92203B1076 Monthly Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF 0.083 92211X109 CA92211X1096 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.04835 92203E101 CA92203E1016 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.04515 92203G106 CA92203G1063 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.05615 92203N101 CA92203N1015 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.05363 92210P107 CA92210P1071 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.04017 92210N102 CA92210N1024 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.04477 92211H104 CA92211H1047 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Ultra-Short Government Bond Index ETF VVSG 0.07758 92213B105 CA92213B1058 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF VCE 0.41327 92203U105 CA92203U1057 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF VCN 0.38725 92205P104 CA92205P1045 Quarterly Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF VUN 0.27098 92206D100 CA92206D1006 Quarterly Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VUS 0.2495 92206B104 CA92206B1040 Quarterly Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF VFV 0.39293 92205Y105 CA92205Y1051 Quarterly Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VSP 0.25425 92206A106 CA92206A1066 Quarterly Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF VGG 0.28369 92206F105 CA92206F1053 Quarterly Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VGH 0.18996 92206E108 CA92206E1088 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF VIU 0.26078 92204G105 CA92204G1054 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VI 0.27979 92206P103 CA92206P1036 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF VDU 0.75558 92206W108 CA92206W1086 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged) VEF 0.9185 92207G102 CA92207G1028 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF VIDY 0.29203 92202A100 CA92202A1003 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF VE 0.1911 92206M100 CA92206M1005 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF VA 0.39746 92206N108 CA92206N1087 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF VEE 0.69776 92205X107 CA92205X1078 Quarterly Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF VXC 0.29207 92206Q101 CA92206Q1019 Quarterly Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio VBAL 0.24319 92207E107 CA92207E1079 Quarterly Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio VCNS 0.2371 92207C101 CA92207C1014 Quarterly Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio VGRO 0.2403 92207X105 CA92207X1050 Quarterly Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio VCIP 0.2351 92208H109 CA92208H1091 Quarterly Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio VEQT 0.76018 92201C107 CA92201C1077 Annually Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF VVO 0.8388 92207Q100 CA92207Q1000 Annually Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF VMO 0.66661 92207T104 CA92207T1049 Annually Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF VVL 1.16491 92207U101 CA92207U1012 Annually

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $173 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $130 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2025) with 38 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $11.9 trillion (CAD $16.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4 trillion (CAD $5.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of October 31, 2025). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 452 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.



The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.