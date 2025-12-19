Company announcement – No. 26 / 2025

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Copenhagen, Denmark, December 19, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology transforming the future of metabolic health, has received information on transactions in Zealand Pharma's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached file(s).

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Attachment