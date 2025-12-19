Rocket Lab Awarded $816M Prime Contract to Build Missile- Defense Satellite Constellation for U.S. Space Force

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has been awarded a landmark prime contract by the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) to design and manufacture 18 satellites for the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) program under the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The award is Rocket Lab’s largest single contract to date and underscores its growing reputation as a trusted prime in national security space.

Under the $816 million contract, Rocket Lab will deliver satellites equipped with advanced missile warning, tracking, and defense sensors to provide global, persistent detection and tracking of emerging missile threats, including hypersonic systems. The award includes a $806 million base contract plus up to $10.45 million in options. Each satellite will feature Rocket Lab’s next-generation Phoenix infrared sensor payload, a wide field-of-view (WFOV) solution designed to meet the evolving missile defense needs of national security space. To ensure mission resilience, the satellites will be equipped with Rocket Lab’s advanced StarLite space protection sensors, designed to safeguard the constellation against directed energy threats. Notably, StarLite sensors have also been adopted by other prime contractors developing TRKT3 satellites, further expanding Rocket Lab’s role in the program and unlocking additional contract value beyond its own satellite production. In addition to the $816M prime contract award value, as a leading merchant supplier into the other TRKT3 prime contractors, there are additional subsystem opportunities that could take the total capture value to approximately $1 billion for supplying items such as payloads, solar solutions, attitude determination and control components, software, and other solutions from our broad portfolio of capabilities.

Disrupting Traditional Defense Primes with Vertical Integration

Rocket Lab’s satellites will be built on its proven Lightning platform, leveraging the Company’s vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to deliver an unmatched combination of speed, cost efficiency, and quality. All major components – from solar arrays, reaction wheels and star trackers to propulsion systems, avionics, payloads, and launch dispensers – are designed and produced in-house. This end-to-end approach enables Rocket Lab to rapidly scale production while maintaining control over cost and schedule, a critical advantage in meeting the urgent demands of national security missions.

“The Tranche 3 Tracking Layer constellation is part of the U.S. Space Force’s strategy to counter rapidly evolving global threats, ensuring the nation’s defense capabilities remain ahead of adversaries. Rocket Lab is honored to play a role in enabling this,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck. “Demand for resilient, scalable, and affordable space systems continues to grow, and this award demonstrates that Rocket Lab is uniquely positioned to lead the charge in delivering solutions that meet the needs of national security. As the only commercial provider producing both spacecraft and payloads in-house for the SDA Tracking Layer, Rocket Lab is delivering a truly disruptive solution that combines speed, resilience, and affordability. This contract underscores that Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated approach isn’t just a competitive advantage – we’re enabling a fundamental shift in how national security space programs are executed.”

Building on Momentum: $1.3 Billion in SDA Contracts Awarded

This contract builds on Rocket Lab’s existing $515 million award to deliver 18 satellites for SDA’s Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 program, which provides secure, low-latency communications across the PWSA. The more than $1.3 billion in contract value now awarded to Rocket Lab by SDA demonstrates strong confidence in Rocket Lab’s ability to execute on large-scale, high-stakes national security programs.

Rocket Lab’s growing role as a prime contractor for the U.S. Space Force highlights its emergence as a formidable competitor to legacy aerospace primes. By combining technology, vertical integration, and a proven track record of delivering results, Rocket Lab is redefining what’s possible in national security space.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e286a68c-9f46-4d4c-8dd5-2f7d305b67ff