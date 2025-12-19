Arkansas selected to lead national manufacturing apprenticeship expansion effort

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Arkansas has been awarded a four-year, $35.8 million cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Labor to lead a nationwide expansion of registered apprenticeship programs in advanced manufacturing through the newly established American Manufacturing Apprenticeship Incentive Fund.

The initiative advances multiple Presidential Executive Orders focused on preparing Americans for high-paying skilled-trade jobs, strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity, and rebuilding critical industrial sectors, while supporting the President’s goal of reaching and surpassing one million active apprentices nationwide.

“Every pathway to career success looks different, whether it’s a four-year degree, military service, or gaining skills in a high-demand trade,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “President Trump understands that strong apprenticeship programs are essential to equipping a skilled American workforce, and this new apprenticeship program allows Arkansas to lead the way. Arkansas’ economy can rival any state’s in the nation because we’ve invested in our education and workforce, and we look forward to adding this new initiative to the resources Arkansas’ young people can use to invest in their career and future.”

The initiative positions Arkansas as the sole grantee and national administrator of the fund, which will support the creation, expansion, and long-term sustainability of high-quality registered apprenticeships in more than 120 advanced manufacturing occupations, including aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, shipbuilding, semiconductors, nuclear energy, and others, all of which are industries critical to national competitiveness and economic security.

“Advanced manufacturing plays a critical role in the nation’s economy, and a highly skilled, trained workforce is essential to sustaining growth and innovation in this sector. We’ve seen registered apprenticeships deliver results across industries in Arkansas, and we’re well-positioned to help drive the expansion of advanced manufacturing apprenticeships nationwide,” said Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald.

The U.S. Department of Labor selected Arkansas based on the state’s demonstrated ability to modernize apprenticeship systems, reduce administrative barriers for employers, and scale registered apprenticeship adoption. Recent state legislation establishing Arkansas as a State Apprenticeship Agency further strengthened the state’s capacity to lead this national effort.

“The Department of Labor’s confidence in Arkansas reflects years of work to streamline how apprenticeships operate and better align them with employer needs,” said Cody Waits, Executive Director of Arkansas Workforce Connections within the Department of Commerce. “We’re proud to bring that approach to the national stage and help manufacturers across the country build the skilled workforce they need to compete.”

The fund establishes a pay-for-performance model, linking incentive payments to predefined outcomes. Sponsors and employers seeking to receive incentive funds must complete an application process to determine their eligibility. Those eligible will receive $3,500 per apprentice upon successful completion of a 90-day probationary period, encouraging measurable growth in apprentice enrollment, retention, and completion.

The application portal for the American Manufacturing Apprenticeship Incentive Fund is scheduled to open January 28, 2026. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until available funds are fully obligated. Additional details on eligibility and the application process will be released ahead of the launch.

For more information, visit Apprenticeship.gov or ArkansasOSD.com/MFGfund. To inquire directly, email OSD.MFGfund@arkansas.gov or call 501-682-6546.

About Arkansas Workforce Connections & the Office of Skills Development

Arkansas Workforce Connections serves as the hub of the state’s workforce development system, uniting and aligning various state and federal programs to support individuals in career advancement while helping employers build and maintain a skilled workforce. Arkansas Workforce Connections is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

The Office of Skills Development (OSD) is an office within Arkansas Workforce Connections that focuses on making strategic investments in Arkansas’ workforce, supporting the development and expansion of programs that raise education and skill levels to meet the needs of companies operating in Arkansas. ArkansasOSD.com