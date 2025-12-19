Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) hereby announces that Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (“ATP”) (The Danish Supplementary Labour Market Pension) has informed ALK that ATP has reduced its ownership in ALK to below 5% of the share capital (previously 5.0%). The notification (in Danish) from ATP is attached to this company release.

