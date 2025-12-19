Nexus Industrial REIT Announces the Acquisition of Two Montreal Industrial Buildings

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of two industrial buildings located in Montreal, Quebec for $40.1 million. The buildings have a combined gross leasable area (“GLA”) of 277 thousand square feet and are under long-term leases expiring in November 2032. The going in cap rate on the leases is 6.6%, which resets to an estimated stabilized market rate of 10.4% in 2028. The acquisition was funded by drawing on the REIT’s credit facility.

“The opportunity was too good for us to pass up,” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT. “These two well-located, high-quality buildings will be immediately accretive to AFFO and NAV per unit. They are under long-term leases with significant mark-to-market potential in Year 4, leading to a stabilized cap rate of 10.4%.

“The buildings fit well in our portfolio, supporting our purpose as Canada’s industrial building partner with a vision to be the first-choice provider of high-quality industrial properties in Canada,” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

Details of the Properties are as follows:

Property Address Building Type GLA (sq. ft.) 7505 Rue Saint-Patrick, LaSalle, QC Industrial 193,916 2370 Rue de la Province, Longueuil, QC Industrial 83,249



About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 89 properties comprising approximately 12.9 million square feet of GLA.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.