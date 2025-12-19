SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of F5, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 17, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 19, 2025 - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV) between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Matthew Smith v. F5, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:25-cv-02619) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/f5-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5’s security capabilities; notably, that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was, for all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach (the “Security Breach”) of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5’s potential to capitalize on the security market.

On October 27, 2025, F5 announced their fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results after the market closed, providing significantly below-market growth expectations for fiscal 2026 due in significant part to the Security Breach as the Company announced expected reductions to sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles, terminated projections, and increased expenses attributed to ongoing remediation efforts. Pertinently, defendants also disclosed that BIG-IP, the product that was the subject of the Security Breach, is the company’s highest revenue product, elevating the scope of the impact from the original disclosure as F5 does not otherwise provide revenue contributions by product line.

Following this news, the price of F5’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $290.41 per share on October 27, 2025, F5’s stock price fell to $258.76 per share on October 28, 2025, a decline of an additional 10.9% in the span of two days.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage FFIV shareholders to step forward before the February 17, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in FFIV securities, you have until February 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com