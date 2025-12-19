AEON Biopharma Reports Inducement Grants Under NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 711

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company seeking accelerated and full-label U.S. market entry by developing ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) as a BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) biosimilar, today reported the grants in December totaling 392,158 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the Company’s common stock to newly hired non-executive employees of the Company. The awards were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Incentive Plan, with a grant date of December 11, 2025 and vesting commencement dates in December 2025.

The RSUs vest over four years, 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant. The awards are being granted as inducement material to new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Section 711 of NYSE American LLC Company Guide.

About the U.S. Biosimilar Pathway

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulates biosimilars under the Public Health Service Act’s 351(k) pathway, which require developers to demonstrate that a proposed product is highly similar to an approved reference biologic with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency. Analytical similarity is the scientific foundation of this process, representing the most critical and data-intensive phase of development. Once analytical comparability across key quality attributes is established, subsequent FDA interactions focus on confirming whether any residual uncertainty requires limited clinical evaluation.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company seeking accelerated and full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. The Company’s lead asset is ABP-450 for debilitating medical conditions. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in India, Mexico, and the Philippines. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

+1 619 916 7620

laurence@newstreetir.com

Source: AEON Biopharma