Chickasaw Capital Management Closes $68 Million Chickasaw Infrastructure Fund

MEMPHIS, TN, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC today announced the final closing of Chickasaw Infrastructure Fund, L.P. and its parallel vehicles (collectively, "Chickasaw Infrastructure Fund"), which reached over $68 million in total commitments in under 15 months of fundraising. Chickasaw Infrastructure Fund will support Wildfork Power Solutions, LLC, which offers scalable, load-following power generation solutions ranging from 20 MW to 200 MW for mission-critical applications across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, data centers, utilities, and manufacturing. Chickasaw Capital Management earlier announced its equity commitment to Wildfork Power Solutions in April 2025.

Chickasaw Infrastructure Fund received strong support from the limited partner community, including endowments and foundations, family offices, financial intermediaries and high net worth individuals. “We are thrilled investors have recognized this pivotal time in the evolution of power markets and the ability of the experienced team at Wildfork Power Solutions to deliver highly customizable energy solutions to meet the evolving needs of power customers,” said Bryan Bulawa, Principal at Chickasaw Capital Management. “We are pleased to be able to deploy equity capital that will facilitate Wildfork Power Solutions bringing their well-suited solutions to power markets.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Chickasaw Capital Management.

About Chickasaw Capital Management

Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC is a leading energy infrastructure investment manager for institutions, financial intermediaries, high net worth individuals and other investors, including serving as the investment adviser to MainGate MLP Fund, an open-end mutual fund registered under the Investment Company Act. Founded in 2003, the firm has evaluated the energy value chain for decades and provides a leading view of the energy infrastructure markets that power the global economy. The firm’s key investment professionals have played a direct role in the evolution of the Midstream sector, including their involvement with initial public offerings, debt capital markets transactions, and innovative capital structuring and funding techniques. To learn more, visit www.chickasawcap.com.

About Wildfork Power Solutions

Wildfork Power Solutions, LLC is a power generation company focused on providing reliable, efficient, and scalable power solutions to commercial and industrial customers with 24/7 mission-critical needs. By offering an alternative to the traditional power grid, Wildfork helps reduce exposure to power shortages, extreme weather, and rising energy costs. Customers can also select near-zero carbon emission solutions provided by Wildfork to support longterm sustainability and decarbonization goals. To learn more, visit www.wildforkpower.com.