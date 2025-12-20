Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang, Inc. (“Coupang” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPNG) securities between August 6, 2025 and December 16, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Coupang had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected. The Complaint further alleges that this subjected Coupang to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny. The Complaint also alleges that when defendants became aware that Coupang had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in compliance with applicable reporting rules. Additionally, the Complaint also alleges that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Coupang should contact the Firm prior to the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .