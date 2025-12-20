Investability enters its Sixth Year with New Client Partnerships and a bigger Investor-Events Program





SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investability , the Sydney-headquartered investor relations consultancy founded in 2020, is entering its sixth year with new client mandates and an expanded calendar of investor events across Australia and key international markets.

Founded in 2020, Investability has grown into a trusted advisor for small-cap and growth-focused companies listed on the ASX, LSE, and TSX. The firm has supported over 70 clients in raising more than AUD $1billion in equity and completing mergers and acquisitions worth over USD $450 million.

In 2025, Investability expanded services and is scaling operations into 2026 to support a growing client base and deepen engagement with investors through curated events and strategic communications. Highlights of the year included Founder and Principal Dannika Warburton hosting a precious-metals panel and presenting to 180+ investors and 40+ CEOs at the Ignite Investment Summit in Hong Kong, co-hosting ‘Mining Rockstars’, an invite-only Sydney investor forum that drew 120+ investors and six ASX-listed miners, and the opening of a new Perth office.

“This has been a milestone year for Investability, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made since 2020,” said Warburton. “We’ve built strong, lasting relationships with clients and investors, and we’re excited to continue expanding our reach while delivering clear, high-quality investor communications.”

As part of its sixth-year initiatives, Investability has announced a full calendar of investor events throughout 2026. The lineup includes:

Perth – 16 February 2026

Melbourne – 19 March 2026

Sydney – 6 May 2026

Adelaide – 11 September 2026

Sydney – 27 October 2026





In addition to live events, Investability continues to host regular investor webinars and online briefings. These formats provide listed and pre-IPO companies with flexible opportunities to connect directly with the investment community, particularly Australia’s fast-growing self-managed super fund (SMSF) investor base.

“We’re focused on creating platforms where companies can tell their stories clearly and directly to investors,” Warburton said. “Our event strategy is about building visibility and trust in a structured, measurable way.”

Investability’s event series supports its broader service offering, which includes strategic investor communications, digital marketing campaigns, roadshows, content development, and investor sentiment analysis. The company is also working on new tools to help clients track investor engagement in real time and tailor communications accordingly.

For more information about Investability or to register for upcoming events, visit: https://mailchi.mp/investability/2026eventinterest

About Investability

Investability is a boutique investor relations consultancy headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 2020, the firm provides strategic communications and investor engagement services to listed and pre-IPO companies across the ASX, LSE, and TSX. With deep expertise in capital markets and a strong investor network, Investability helps clients raise capital, build trust, and communicate their equity story effectively. The firm’s offerings include roadshows, content creation, investor events, digital marketing, capital raising support, and performance reporting.

Contact Information:

Name: Dannika Warburton

Company: Investability Partners

Email: info@investability.com.au

Website: www.investability.com.au

